Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Steelers vs. Bills: Live updates, score, highlights as Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers battle

Buffalo heads to Pittsburgh for a pivotal AFC matchup with huge playoff implications

By
1 min read

Welcome to our coverage of today's big AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a big game for two teams that are trying to strengthen their playoff positioning. 

Neither team has had much success as of late. Buffalo (7-4) has lost two of its last three games, including last week's 23-19 loss to the Texans. The Bills are now 2.5 games behind the Patriots in the AFC East standings and are currently hanging onto the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot. 

By virtue of Baltimore's Thanksgiving Day loss to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh (6-5) finds itself back in first place in the AFC North despite losing three of its last four games. The Steelers' last loss came without Aaron Rodgers, who is back in the starting lineup just two weeks after fracturing his left wrist. 

Which team will come out on top?

To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Steelers vs. Bills live

Bet Bills vs. Steelers and other NFL Week 13 games at DraftKings, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Updating Live
(4)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

New starting LT for Steelers

With Broderick Jones on IR and set to miss the rest of the season, Pittsburgh's starting LT duties will now be handled by fellow former first-round pick and three-time Pro Bowler Andrus Peat. Spencer Anderson, who has made three starts this season, will continue to serve as Pittsburgh's swing tackle. 

"Calvin Austin has done an awesome job, and he will continue to do an awesome job as a swing tackle for us," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said prior to Sunday's game. "We felt it was important to keep him in that swing role, to make sure that we fortify ourselves at both spots. Andrus Peat has played a lot of football over the course of his career and has been a wire-to-wire starter. We certainly got a lot of ball in front of us, and so we feel really comfortable about that division of labor." 

Bryan DeArdo
November 30, 2025, 8:17 PM
Nov. 30, 2025, 3:17 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers inactives

With Derrick Harmon out, fellow rookie Yahya Black will replace him in the starting lineup. Slay, a healthy stretch, Brandin Echols is expected to replace him at LCB. Echols has been a bright spot this season when given the opportunity to play. One of the team's most underrated free agent acquisitions. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 30, 2025, 8:05 PM
Nov. 30, 2025, 3:05 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills inactives

Josh Palmer and Dalton Kincaid are among the notable Bills players who are out today. Palmer is fourth on the team this season in receiving yards. Kincaid leads the Bills with four TD catches and is second on the team with 448 receiving yards. 

The Bills are expected to have both Keon Coleman and recent acquisition Brandin Cooks for today's game. Coleman was a healthy scratch the past two weeks. Buffalo also recently activated veteran Gabe Davis of the practice squad. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 30, 2025, 8:00 PM
Nov. 30, 2025, 3:00 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Welcome to windy Pittsburgh!

Welcome to our coverage of today's game between the Steelers and Bills. As you can see below, it's extremely windy today in Pittsburgh with estimated winds of about 35 MPH. That'll obviously make passing today more challenging, especially for Aaron Rodgers, who is playing with a fractured left wrist. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 30, 2025, 7:44 PM
Nov. 30, 2025, 2:44 pm EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:38

    Shedeur Sanders Set To Make Second Career Start For Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    RJ Harvey In Position For Huge Fantasy Football Performance Against Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    4:32

    The Race For The AFC South

  • Image thumbnail
    2:43

    Week 13 Highlights: Bears at Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Bears Sound Off After Statement Win Over Eagles

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Bills, Texans Battling For Final Wild Card Spot

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Which AFC Team Would You Trust In Current Playoff Picture?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Are The Lions The Odd Man Out?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Bears Move Into 2-Seed Entering Weekend

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Bears Tie For 2nd Most Rushing Yards (281) in Game in the Last 40 Seasons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Bears 4-0 vs NFC East for 1st Time in Team History

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Patrick Peterson: 'The Bears Have a Blueprint Right Now'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Should the Eagles Switch Up Playcallers at This Point in the Season?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    FOR REAL? Bears sure look like it after upset of Eagles, 5th straight win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    BREAKING: QB J.J. McCarthy (Concussion) Out at Seahawks

  • Image thumbnail
    0:39

    Bears Face Packers Twice Starting Next Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Bears Final 2 Games vs 49ers & Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    Eagles Travel to Buffalo in Week 17

  • Image thumbnail
    0:23

    BREAKING: QB Aaron Rodgers (Wrist) to Return vs Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    0:33

    JUST IN: QB Jayden Daniels (Elbow) Out Against Broncos | Sun, 8:20 PM

See All NFL Videos