Welcome to our coverage of today's big AFC showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. This is a big game for two teams that are trying to strengthen their playoff positioning.

Neither team has had much success as of late. Buffalo (7-4) has lost two of its last three games, including last week's 23-19 loss to the Texans. The Bills are now 2.5 games behind the Patriots in the AFC East standings and are currently hanging onto the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot.

By virtue of Baltimore's Thanksgiving Day loss to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh (6-5) finds itself back in first place in the AFC North despite losing three of its last four games. The Steelers' last loss came without Aaron Rodgers, who is back in the starting lineup just two weeks after fracturing his left wrist.

Which team will come out on top?

To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Bills live

