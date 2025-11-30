New starting LT for Steelers
With Broderick Jones on IR and set to miss the rest of the season, Pittsburgh's starting LT duties will now be handled by fellow former first-round pick and three-time Pro Bowler Andrus Peat. Spencer Anderson, who has made three starts this season, will continue to serve as Pittsburgh's swing tackle.
"Calvin Austin has done an awesome job, and he will continue to do an awesome job as a swing tackle for us," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said prior to Sunday's game. "We felt it was important to keep him in that swing role, to make sure that we fortify ourselves at both spots. Andrus Peat has played a lot of football over the course of his career and has been a wire-to-wire starter. We certainly got a lot of ball in front of us, and so we feel really comfortable about that division of labor."