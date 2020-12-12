It's a battle between two of the AFC's top teams when the Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers (11-1) suffered their first loss last Monday, a 23-17 setback against Washington, but quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been in top form and the defense remains among the best in the NFL. The Bills (9-3) have won five of their past six and sit atop the AFC East standings. They are led by emerging star quarterback Josh Allen and an opportunistic defense.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a 1.5-point favorite in its latest Steelers vs. Bills odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 48.

Here are the latest NFL odds and trends for Bills vs Steelers:

Steelers vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -1.5

Steelers vs. Bills over-under: 48

Steelers vs. Bills money line: Pittsburgh +110, Buffalo -130

PIT: WR Diontae Johnson has at least six receptions in five straight games

BUF: WR Stefon Diggs has topped 85 receiving yards in eight games this season

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games as a home favorite, and Allen has the offense humming. He threw for 375 yards and four TDs in a 34-24 win against San Francisco on Monday night and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Allen is fifth in the NFL with 3,403 passing yards and has 26 TD passes. The addition of receiver Stefon Diggs has been critical, as he has 90 catches (tied for the NFL lead) and 1,037 yards.

The Bills have covered the spread in four straight games, winning by exactly 10 points in three and losing by two on a Hail Mary in the other. The defense's strength is in the secondary, and it faces a weary team playing its third game in 12 days. All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White has three interceptions and safety Jordan Poyer has two sacks, two picks and a team-high 100 tackles.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings between these teams, and the defense has been dominant. It leads the league in sacks (44) and takeaways (23) and allows a league-low 17.6 points per game. T.J. Watt leads the NFL with 12 sacks, and Stephon Tuitt has eight. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is a ball-hawk on the back end, picking off four passes and recovering a fumble. He also has forced a fumble and returned one of the picks for a score.

The Steelers are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven conference games, and Roethlisberger has returned with a vengeance after having elbow surgery and missing most of last season. He has thrown for 3,105 yards and 27 TDs (fifth-most in NFL). He has a bevy of talented targets, with wide receiver Dionate Johnson leading the team with 654 yards, Chase Claypool leading with eight TDs and JuJu Smith Schuster posting a team-high 73 receptions.

