Teams that caught fire at the end of the regular season will try to continue that trend when the Pittsburgh Steelers clash with the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card matchup at Highmark Stadium on Monday. The Steelers (10-7), who are in the NFL playoff bracket for the third time in four years, are looking to snap a franchise-long four-game playoff losing streak. Pittsburgh's last win in the postseason was in a divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. The Bills (11-6) are making their fifth consecutive playoff appearance, second-longest in team history. They made it in six straight from 1988 to 1993. Pittsburgh is on a three-game winning streak to close the regular season, while Buffalo has won five in a row. You can watch the game on CBS and Paramount+.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 10-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Bills odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 38.5. Before you make any Bills vs. Steelers picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has to say, given his mastery of picks in games involving the Steelers.

White, a fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and went 535-450-30 on his ATS picks from 2017-22, which returned more than $3,500 to $100 players. He also closed the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 107-80-6 run on his last 193 against-the-spread and total NFL picks, returning more than $1,800 for $100 bettors.

What's more, White is an incredible 64-30-4 on his last 98 picks involving the Steelers for a profit of over $3,000. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has set his sights on Steelers vs. Bills and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -10

Steelers vs. Bills over/under: 38.5 points

Steelers vs. Bills money line: Pittsburgh +388, Buffalo -522

PIT: Steelers are 5-3 against the spread in eight road games this season

BUF: Bills are 4-5-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Steelers vs. Bills picks: See picks at SportsLine

Steelers vs. Bills live stream: Paramount+ (try for free)

Why the Bills can cover

Veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs powers the receiving corps. In 17 games, he caught 107 passes for 1,183 yards (11.1 average) and eight touchdowns. He had 10 explosive plays of 20 yards or more and had 399 yards after the catch. His most productive game came in a Week 4 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins when he caught six passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns, including a season-high 55-yarder.

Defensively, Buffalo has been led by linebacker Terrel Bernard, who has a team-high 143 tackles, including 84 solo. He also has 6.5 sacks for 32 yards and 10 tackles for loss. He has five pass breakups, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Over the past three weeks, he has registered 26 stops, including 16 solo, with three sacks, including two in a 27-21 win over New England on Dec. 31. See which team to pick here.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh, which made the playoffs for the third time in four seasons, secured its 20th consecutive non-losing season, the second-longest such streak in NFL history. Among the team leaders is running back Najee Harris. Harris is one of two running backs (Joe Mixon) with 1,200 or more yards from scrimmage in each of the past three seasons. He is the fifth running back since 2000 with 1,000 or more rushing yards and seven or more rushing touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. Harris has a rushing TD in each of his past three games and 120-plus scrimmage yards in each of the past two games.

Another weapon for the Steelers offense is wide receiver George Pickens, who played in all 17 games this year. He set career highs in catches (63), receiving yards (1,140) and receiving TDs (5) this season. He has 125 or more receiving yards in two of his past three games. Pickens had six catches for 83 yards in the last meeting against Buffalo, a 38-3 Bills win on Oct. 9, 2022. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bills vs. Steelers picks

White has analyzed this matchup and is leaning Under the point total, but he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Bills vs. Steelers in Monday's AFC Wild-Card matchup, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Steelers spread to back, all from the expert on a 64-30 roll on picks involving Pittsburgh, and find out.