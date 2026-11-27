The NFL may have already seen the last of Aaron Rodgers. The Pittsburgh Steelers released the legendary quarterback ahead of their Black Friday date with the Denver Broncos and handed the keys to their offense to Mason Rudolph. This stunning switch in the starting lineup threw a wrench in the clash between projected AFC playoff teams and sent the point spread moving even further in the Broncos' favor.

Pittsburgh is in the midst of its first multi-game losing streak of the year. The offense was atrocious in road losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles, but will a quarterback shakeup deliver the desired turnaround? Rudolph's landing spot is quietly more favorable than it may seem, since the Broncos have been relatively disappointing on defense and rank just 18th in EPA allowed per play and 28th in total offense surrendered.

Denver enters its road trip in a battle for the AFC West title and is in a comfortable position to at least secure a wild card berth, with an 8-2 record and an active six-game win streak. Pittsburgh more desperately needs a victory as it aims to stay alive in the wild card race.

Keep it locked here to our live blog as we deliver score updates, highlights and in-game analysis throughout the Black Friday duel.

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