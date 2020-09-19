The Denver Broncos will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. The Steelers won their season opener by 10 points, while the Broncos lost by two points in Week 1. Pittsburgh is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Steelers vs. Broncos odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 41.5. Before entering any Broncos vs. Steelers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Steelers vs. Broncos spread: Steelers -7.5

Steelers vs. Broncos over-under: 40.5 points

Steelers vs. Broncos money line: Pittsburgh -330, Denver +270

What you need to know about the Steelers

Pittsburgh took its road game against the New York Giants 26-16 last week. Ben Roethlisberger showed he had put a lost 2019 season behind him as he passed for three TDs and 229 yards on 32 attempts, finishing with a passer rating of 117.8. It was Roethlisberger's 29th-career game with three-plus TD passes and no INTs. He ranks sixth all-time in those types of performances. Two of his scoring passes went to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who registered his second career two-TD game.

James Washington will be shooting for for his fifth game in row at home with 60-plus receiving yards. T.J. Watt had 10.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in eight home games last season. Minkah Fitzpatrick has four INTs in his past five home games.

What you need to know about the Broncos

Denver absorbed a 16-14 defeat from Tennessee on Monday night. Drew Lock completed 22 of 33 passes for 216 yards and a TD. Noah Fant led the team with five catches for 81 yards and a TD. He is aiming for his third game in row on the road with 50-plus receiving yards. Rookie Jerry Jeudy had four catches for 56 yards, the third-most receiving yards by a Denver rookie in an NFL debut since 2000.

Melvin Gordon rushed for 78 yards and TD in his first game as a Bronco, his 37th-career rushing TD, the fourth-most in the NFL since 2016. Gordon should see most of the work in the backfield with Phillip Lindsay (toe) ruled out for this week. Jurrell Casey had six tackles and a career-high two passes knocked down in his Denver debut.

How to make Steelers vs. Broncos picks

