This Black Friday showdown was already a must-watch before this week's stunning events in Pittsburgh, which led to Aaron Rodgers' release. That news has added even more interest around a game that will have major playoff implications.

Despite this week's turmoil and a two-game losing streak, Pittsburgh (6-4) is still currently on the inside track in the AFC playoff picture. But the Steelers' season is entering a pivotal stretch with upcoming games against Denver, Houston and Jacksonville.

Denver started the season slowly but has since won six straight games on the strength of an offense that has scored at least 23 points in five of those wins. However, now they'll have a new quarterback and plenty of baggage heading into Friday.

Here's how to follow the action in real time, along with a preview and prediction on how Mason Rudolph can pull off an upset.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Broncos live

When: Friday, Nov. 27 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 27 | 3 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: None | Stream: Prime

None | Prime Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Broncos -3, O/U 37.5 (via DraftKings)

Rodgers out, Rudolph in

Rodgers took every first-team rep during Tuesday's practice. By 11:10 that night, the Steelers had benched him and made him inactive for Friday's game. Fast forward less than 24 hours later, and the Steelers had released Rodgers after he scorched Mike McCarthy during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

What caused the breakup? Rodgers did not feel that McCarthy should be the team's play-caller and gave him an ultimatum: Let either him or QB coach Tom Arth call the plays, or release him. McCarthy called his bluff.

The Steelers' offense will now be led by Mason Rudolph, a nine-year veteran with 20 career starts, including one postseason start.

Rudolph delivered when he was put in a similar start back in 2023. He led the Steelers to three late-season wins that allowed Pittsburgh to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Now 31, Rudolph doesn't exactly excel at anything, but he is a solid pro who can move an offense. He's largely accurate and has had success in the past on deep passes. Rudolph also has the respect of his teammates and coaches.

"I feel really good about Mason," McCarthy said on Wednesday. "I don't (want to) say pleasantly surprised, because that wouldn't be fair to him and what he's accomplished before we began working together. I think Tom Arth has done a great job with Mason and the young guys. He's done everything we ask as far as how to play, and has done a great job in the number two slot with the reps, and getting ready to play."

Rudolph will have some extra help against Denver. Michael Pittman, a former 1,100-yard receiver for the Colts, will play for the first time since Week 4. Roman Wilson made his return to the lineup last week and caught three passes for 43 yards. Fellow wideout Max Hurleman caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown on Sunday in his regular season debut.

Those players will help, but the Steelers' offense will need more production from wideouts DK Metcalf, Germie Bernard and running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle if they are going to upset Denver. It's very possible that the Steelers' newfound depth at receiver should help open things up for Metcalf, Bernard and the Steelers' running back duo.

Rudolph and Co. will face a Broncos defense that is good but not great this season. The unit, which was third in the NFL in fewest points allowed in both 2024 and 2025, is 11th in points allowed this season. They're 24th in the NFL in passing yards allowed, 28th in average yards-per-carry allowed, 20th in third-down efficiency and 10th in red zone efficiency. Essentially, the Broncos have been a bend-but-not-break unit in 2026.

Pressure and opportunistic plays by the secondary have been Denver's calling card on defense. The Broncos have 31 sacks, with three players tied for the team lead at 5.0. Defensive back Ja'Quan McMillian has filled the stat sheet this season with 3.0 sacks, 39 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass breakups. He and safety Talanoa Hufanga have each returned interceptions for touchdowns.

Nix and Co. vs. the Steelers defense

Nix has faced Pittsburgh just once before, and it was his second career start back in Week 2 of the 2024 season. Nix and Co. were kept off the scoreboard for three quarters before getting two field goals in the fourth quarter. It wasn't enough as Pittsburgh left Denver with a 13-6 win.

Nix has mostly won since that game, but his play has regressed since his rookie season. This year, Nix is completing just 59.9% of his passes with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has yet to throw for over 300 yards in a game and has been held three times under 200 passing yards.

It's fair to wonder if Nix is still working his way back from January's severe ankle injury, as it sometimes takes an athlete a full year to get back to where they were pre-injury. Whatever the reason is, it hasn't prevented Nix from winning the majority of his starts.

One of Denver's greatest strengths on offense is that it seldom turns the ball over. The Broncos have had just one game with multiple turnovers (Week 1) and have turned it over just two times in their last five games. The Broncos' offensive line also does a good job keeping Nix clean, as he has been sacked just 12 times.

The Broncos' offense has also been extremely good in the red zone, which has somewhat made up for their struggles on third down (they are 31st in the NFL in third-down efficiency). One of the reasons for Denver's success in the red zone has been their depth at receiver and the emergence of rookie running back Jonah Coleman, who has run for a team-high six scores. Coleman will continue to be Denver's featured back on Friday as J.K. Dobbins has been suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.

Pittsburgh's game plan on defense will be to exploit Denver's porous third-down offense. Patrick Graham's unit will look to make the Broncos' offense one-dimensional by shutting down Coleman and the running game and putting the Broncos into obvious passing situations on third down.

The big question is whether the Steelers will play more man coverage after Joe Burrow and Joe Milton III have had success against their largely zone-based scheme over the last two weeks. It's safe to assume that if the Steelers continue to play heavy zone coverage, Sean Payton will give Nix a bevy of short, safe passes to negate Pittsburgh's pass rush.

As noted above, the Broncos have depth at receiver, but they don't have any elite wideouts, either. Because of that, the Steelers should play more man without the fear of getting beaten too many times over the top. Pittsburgh's secondary was outmatched two weeks ago in Cincinnati. That shouldn't be the case against Denver.

Prediction

On paper, this is a win for the Broncos. They have the better team on both sides of the ball and haven't lost a game since Week 5. Conversely, the Steelers have lost two straight and are coming off a tumultuous week.

Football games aren't played on paper, though. Upsets happen all the time in the NFL (like the Eagles' upset win in Dallas on Thanksgiving), so no one should be terribly surprised if the Steelers find a way to upset the Broncos at home, where they have yet to lose this season.

Rudolph isn't a typical backup. He has nine years of experience under his belt, including a playoff start. He has a deep understanding of the Steelers' offense and his offensive teammates. Rudolph will also have his full complement of playmakers, which is something Rodgers never really had this season.

More than that, Rudolph has risen to the occasion in similar situations in the past, and I expect him to do so once more against the Broncos.

Score: Steelers 24, Broncos 20