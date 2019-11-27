Steelers vs. Browns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Steelers vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-5; Cleveland 5-6
What to Know
The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Cleveland and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. Cleveland is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Browns and the Miami Dolphins last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Browns wrapped it up with a 41-24 victory. WR Jarvis Landry and RB Nick Chubb were among the main playmakers for Cleveland as the former caught ten passes for 148 yards and two TDs and the latter rushed for 106 yards and one TD on 21 carries.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Pittsburgh beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10. Pittsburgh's WR James Washington filled up the stat sheet. He caught three passes for 98 yards and one TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Devlin Hodges' 79-yard TD bomb to Washington in the third quarter.
This next game is expected to be close, with Cleveland going off at just a 2-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Browns to 5-6 and the Steelers to 6-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Browns and the Steelers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Browns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Steelers.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
Pittsburgh have won seven out of their last nine games against Cleveland.
- Nov 14, 2019 - Cleveland 21 vs. Pittsburgh 7
- Oct 28, 2018 - Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cleveland 18
- Sep 09, 2018 - Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 21
- Dec 31, 2017 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 24
- Sep 10, 2017 - Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 18
- Jan 01, 2017 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Cleveland 24
- Nov 20, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cleveland 9
- Jan 03, 2016 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 12
- Nov 15, 2015 - Pittsburgh 30 vs. Cleveland 9
