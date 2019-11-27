Steelers vs. Browns: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-5; Cleveland 5-6

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Cleveland and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. Cleveland is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Browns and the Miami Dolphins last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Browns wrapped it up with a 41-24 victory. WR Jarvis Landry and RB Nick Chubb were among the main playmakers for Cleveland as the former caught ten passes for 148 yards and two TDs and the latter rushed for 106 yards and one TD on 21 carries.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Pittsburgh beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10. Pittsburgh's WR James Washington filled up the stat sheet. He caught three passes for 98 yards and one TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Devlin Hodges' 79-yard TD bomb to Washington in the third quarter.

This next game is expected to be close, with Cleveland going off at just a 2-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Browns to 5-6 and the Steelers to 6-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Browns and the Steelers clash.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Steelers.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

Pittsburgh have won seven out of their last nine games against Cleveland.