Steelers vs. Browns: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Steelers vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Cleveland (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 6-5; Cleveland 5-6
What to Know
The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Cleveland and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in an AFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. Cleveland is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Browns and the Miami Dolphins last week was still a pretty decisive one as the Browns wrapped it up with a 41-24 victory. WR Jarvis Landry and RB Nick Chubb were among the main playmakers for Cleveland as the former caught ten passes for 148 yards and two TDs and the latter rushed for 106 yards and one TD on 21 carries.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Pittsburgh beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10. Pittsburgh's WR James Washington filled up the stat sheet. He caught three passes for 98 yards and one TD. Near the top of the highlight reel was Devlin Hodges' 79-yard TD bomb to Washington in the third quarter.
This next game is expected to be close, with Cleveland going off at just a 2-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Browns to 5-6 and the Steelers to 6-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Browns and the Steelers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Browns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Steelers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Browns as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: 40
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Pittsburgh have won seven out of their last nine games against Cleveland.
- Nov 14, 2019 - Cleveland 21 vs. Pittsburgh 7
- Oct 28, 2018 - Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cleveland 18
- Sep 09, 2018 - Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 21
- Dec 31, 2017 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 24
- Sep 10, 2017 - Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 18
- Jan 01, 2017 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Cleveland 24
- Nov 20, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cleveland 9
- Jan 03, 2016 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 12
- Nov 15, 2015 - Pittsburgh 30 vs. Cleveland 9
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Nick Chubb: 11.6 points
- Jarvis Landry: 9.21 points
- Odell Beckham: 8.61 points
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
Packers-Giants a winter wonderland
The field at MetLife stadium is covered in snow
-
Pats take two planes to Houston
New England is trying to contain an illness going around the team
-
Week 13 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 13 are right here
-
NFL DFS: SNF picks, strategy, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Gronk not allowed to return in 2019
The former Patriots tight end definitely won't be returning to New England in 2019
-
J.J. Watt could return in 2019
Watt has been doing 'incredibly well' in rehab
-
Packers at Giants: Live updates, more
Follow all the action as Rodgers brings the Packers to MetLife Stadium to battle the Giants
-
Titans at Colts: Live updates
The Titans look to keep their win streak alive against the Colts in Indy
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game