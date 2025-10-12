Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Steelers vs. Browns live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for AFC North clash

Dillon Gabriel makes his second start for Cleveland

By
1 min read

Sunday is a pivotal game for the Steelers and Browns for vastly different reasons. 

For Pittsburgh, Sunday is a chance to possibly extend its lead over the rest of the field in the AFC North standings. At 3-1, the Steelers will enter Sunday's game with a 1.5-game lead over second-place Cincinnati. At a minimum, the Steelers will retain their current lead in the North with a win over Cleveland. 

At 1-4, the Browns need a win if they want to increase their odds of still playing meaningful football by month's end. While their record isn't good, a win could go a long way for the Browns, given the current state of fellow division foes Cincinnati (2-3) and Baltimore (1-4). 

Records aside, Sunday's game is a matchup of two historic rivals who simply don't like each other. If nothing else, expect a physical game that has become a trademark of AFC North football. 

Which team will come out on top?

To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Browns vs. Steelers live

When: Sunday, Oct. 12 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pa.  
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Steelers -5.5; O/U 38.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

You can bet Steelers vs. Browns at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager.

Updating Live
(9)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
Penalty short circuits Browns first drive

An unnecessary roughness penalty against Jerry Jeudy led to the Browns' first drive ending prematurely. Jeudy was shoving CB Joey Porter Jr. after the whistle. The Browns punted two plays later. 

Meanwhile, the Steelers are back on the move after Rodgers hit DK Metcalf for a nifty 25-yard completion on a third-and-6 play. Metcalf was covered by Tyson Campbell, who was acquired via a trade with the Jaguars last week. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 12, 2025, 5:26 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 1:26 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Steelers take early 3-0 lead

A 36-yard pass from Rodgers to TE Darnell Washington on the game's first play set up Chris Boswell's 44-yard FG. Pittsburgh had to settle for three after Myles Garrett forced Rodgers into a hurried pass on third-and-long. 

Rodgers went 2 of 4 for 41 yards on the drive. Pittsburgh ran the ball three times for just 5 yards, with Warren gaining 6 yards on two carries. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 12, 2025, 5:12 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 1:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Browns looking to make history

Cleveland is looking to get its first regular season game in Pittsburgh since 2003. The Browns did defeat the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the 2020 wild card round. 

Regular season, though, the Browns have dropped their last 21 games in Pittsburgh. The last Browns QB to win a regular season game in Pittsburgh? Former No. 1 overall pick Tim Couch. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 12, 2025, 4:58 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 12:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Odds against Gabriel

Dillion Gabriel is looking to become only the second rookie QB to beat a Mike Tomlin-coached Steelers team in Pittsburgh. The only rookie QB to beat Tomlin in Pittsburgh is Dak Prescott back in 2016. 

Tomlin's teams are 27-6 overall against rookie QBs, with two of those losses coming against the Browns. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 12, 2025, 4:51 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 12:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
More stats!

Speaking of bad Browns stats, Cleveland's defense is dead last in the NFL in red zone efficiency. The Steelers' offense is eighth in the league in red zone efficiency, so Pittsburgh has a clear edge here. 

A big reason for Pittsburgh's red zone success has been the play of Rodgers, who is on pace to throw 34 touchdown passes this season, which would tie Ben Roethlibserger's franchise single season record. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 12, 2025, 4:39 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 12:39 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Key matchup

While the Browns are among the league's worst teams in many categories, they are No. 1 in the league in run defense. Pittsburgh's offense is just 31st in the NFL in rushing, so it's safe to say that the Browns have the statistical edge in this era. 

The Steelers are coming off of their best rushing performance of the season against the Vikings. Look for Pittsburgh to stay with the running game even if things don't go well early on. 

Aaron Rodgers said earlier this week that, as long as teams continue to play Cover 2 vs. them, deep vertical completions will be at a premium. A strong running game can help Pittsburgh get more big plays downfield while forcing defenses to switch game plans. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 12, 2025, 4:34 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 12:34 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Browns inactives

DT Mike Hall Jr. was ruled out on Friday as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury he sustained in Week 18 of the 2024. Hall was a limited practice participant this week. 

"Mike's doing a really nice job," Kevin Stefanski said this week. "He's had some really good moments in these practices and really attacking this rehab, and certainly seems me, just watching him getting better every single day," Stefanski said. "He's getting very close, doing well and doing everything that is asked of him."

Bryan DeArdo
October 12, 2025, 4:12 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 12:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Steelers inactives

Jaylen Warren will play after missing Pittsburgh's last win with a knee injury. While Warren is back, I'd still expect Kenny Gainwell (who had 99 yards and 2 TD's last week) to still get the bulk of the work today. 

Calvin Austin III is out, which means that someone will have to step up as Pittsburgh's No. 2 receiver. Again, expect Gainwell to contribute here. 

Pittsburgh is getting pass rusher Alex Highsmith back, which creates an interesting decision as to who will start between him and Nick Herbig, who has played extremely well this season. Expect Herbig to play a lot today regardless of his starting status. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 12, 2025, 4:07 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 12:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Welcome our Steelers-Browns coverage!

Welcome to our coverage of this Week 6 AFC North showdown between the Steelers and Browns. 

Weather wise, it's a perfect day for football. It'll be sunny and 66 degrees throughout today's game. 

Team inactive lists will be dropped in here ASAP! 

Bryan DeArdo
October 12, 2025, 4:04 PM
Oct. 12, 2025, 12:04 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    4:07

    Is Baker Mayfield A MVP Candidate?

  • Image thumbnail
    7:58

    Goal-Line Fumble Crisis

  • Image thumbnail
    0:24

    This Just In: Kyler Murray Out For Week 6

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Week 6 On-Site Preview: Browns at Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:10

    Week 6 On-Site Preview: 49ers at Buccaneers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    Week 6 On-Site Preview: Bengals at Packers

  • Image thumbnail
    3:22

    NFL News & Notes: Bigger Issue For Ravens, Cooper Rush Starting Or Defense?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:42

    NFL News & Notes: Shedeur Sanders Named Backup QB For Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    1:07

    NFL News & Notes: A.J. Brown Downplays Meeting After Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    3:06

    Jaxson Dart Leads Giants To TNF Win

  • Image thumbnail
    0:36

    BREAKING: QB Lamar Jackson (Hamstring) Out vs Rams Sun, 1 ET

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Giants Defeat Eagles On TNF

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Jermaine Eluemenor On His Impact As An American Cancer Society Ambassador

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Jermaine Eluemenor on Growing Up In London And Discovering American Football

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Jermaine Eluemenor on The Energy Jaxson Dart Has Brought To The Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    NFL Week 6: Lions vs Chiefs (-2,5), O/U 52.5

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Chiefs Drop Back Below .500 After Monday Night Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Lions Offense Firing On All Cylinders Since Week 1 Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    0:27

    JUST IN: NFL Will Probe Giants' Application of Concussion Protocol

  • Image thumbnail
    2:16

    OT Lane Johnson: Offense Needs To Be 'Less Predictable'

See All NFL Videos