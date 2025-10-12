Steelers vs. Browns live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for AFC North clash

Sunday is a pivotal game for the Steelers and Browns for vastly different reasons.

For Pittsburgh, Sunday is a chance to possibly extend its lead over the rest of the field in the AFC North standings. At 3-1, the Steelers will enter Sunday's game with a 1.5-game lead over second-place Cincinnati. At a minimum, the Steelers will retain their current lead in the North with a win over Cleveland.

At 1-4, the Browns need a win if they want to increase their odds of still playing meaningful football by month's end. While their record isn't good, a win could go a long way for the Browns, given the current state of fellow division foes Cincinnati (2-3) and Baltimore (1-4).

Records aside, Sunday's game is a matchup of two historic rivals who simply don't like each other. If nothing else, expect a physical game that has become a trademark of AFC North football.

Which team will come out on top?

To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Browns vs. Steelers live

When: Sunday, Oct. 12 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pa.

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Steelers -5.5; O/U 38.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

