Steelers vs. Browns spread: Steelers -3.5

Steelers vs. Browns over-under: 51 points

Steelers vs. Browns money line: Pittsburgh -200, Cleveland +170

What you need to know about the Steelers

The Steelers scored a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles this past Sunday, 38-29. The Steelers have won their first four games for the first time since 1979. Rookie Chase Claypool had a breakout game for Pittsburgh as he caught seven passes for three TDs and 110 yards and added a rushing TD. He became the third rookie wide receiver with four TDs in single game in NFL history. Claypool was the first Steelers rookie to score four times in a game and the first Pittsburgh player since 1968 to pull off the feat. He leads the team with 261 receiving yards.

Ben Roethlisberger completed 27 of 34 passes (season-high 79.4 percentage) for 239 yards and three TDs vs. 0 INTs for a season-high 125.4 rating last week. James Conner has a rushing score in three consecutive games. T.J. Watt has 12 tackles for a loss and nine sacks in six career games vs. Cleveland. Mike Tomlin has a 21-4-1 record vs. the Browns. Pittsburgh has won 16 straight home games vs. Cleveland. Diontae Johnson will miss Week 6 with a back injury.

What you need to know about the Browns

Meanwhile, Cleveland picked up a 32-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. The Browns have started 4-1 for the first time since 1994. Baker Mayfield passed for a season-high 247 yards and two TDs vs. two INTs last week. He is aiming for his fifth game in a row with two-plus TD passes. He has six TDs (five passing, one rushing) vs. two INTs in three career games vs. Pittsburgh. Myles Garrett has four sacks and three forced fumbles in four career games vs. Pittsburgh. He ranks second in the NFL with six sacks this season.

The Steelers enter this matchup with only one rushing touchdown allowed, which is the best in the league. But the Browns rank first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with eight on the season. Kareem Hunt led the team with 93 scrimmage yards and had a receiving TD last week. He has scored in four consecutive games. Hunt has a TD catch in two of his past three games vs. Pittsburgh. He is one of three NFL players with three rushing TDs and three receiving TDs this season.

