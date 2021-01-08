The Pittsburgh Steelers stormed out of the gate with 11 consecutive victories. Things took a drastic turn, however, after they lost four of their final five contests. The AFC North-champion Steelers will attempt to get back on track when they host the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday in an AFC Wild Card contest in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Kickoff from Heinz Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh (12-4) knows exactly what to expect in its first postseason game since 2017 after dropping a 24-22 decision at Cleveland in Week 17. With that victory, the Browns (11-5) earned their first playoff berth since 2002, but now they will be without their head coach after Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19. Pittsburgh is a six-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 47.5. Before locking in any Browns vs. Steelers picks or NFL predictions, make sure you see what SportsLine's top Steelers expert, R.J. White, has to say.

CBS Sports' fantasy and gambling editor, White enters the playoffs on a sizzling 76-52-5 run. It's no surprise, as White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

In addition, White has gone an astounding 26-11 on his last 37 NFL picks involving Pittsburgh. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Steelers vs. Browns from every angle and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You can visit SportsLine now to see it. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Browns vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Browns spread: Pittsburgh -6

Steelers vs. Browns over-under: 47.5 points

Steelers vs. Browns money line: Pittsburgh -265, Cleveland +225

PIT: Steelers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine home playoff games

CLE: Browns are 3-11 in their last 14 road contests

Latest Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers -6 Bet Now

Why the Steelers can cover



After signing a two-year contract extension in April 2019, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appeared in only two games before going down with a season-ending elbow injury. The two-time Super Bowl champion made a strong return this season, throwing for 3,803 yards while finishing tied for seventh in the league with 33 touchdown passes.

The Steelers' aerial attack is well stocked with a trio of receivers that amassed over 800 yards: Diontae Johnson (923), Chase Claypool (873) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (831). A rookie from Notre Dame, Claypool tied for the team lead in touchdown catches with Smith-Schuster (nine) while also running for a pair of scores.

Pittsburgh is strong on the other side of the ball, as it led the NFL with 56 sacks, ranked third in total defense (305.8 yards) and tied for third with a plus-nine turnover differential.

Why the Browns can cover

Quarterback Baker Mayfield entered the 2020 season with his share of doubters, but he likely converted many by leading Cleveland to the postseason without having Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) at his disposal for more than half the year. The first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns while dramatically reducing his number of miscues. The 25-year-old from the University of Oklahoma, who was picked off 21 times in 2019, threw only eight interceptions all season and one over his final nine games.

With Beckham limited to seven contests, Jarvis Landry finished as the Browns' top receiver with 72 catches and 840 yards. But make no mistake, Cleveland's strength on offense is a ground attack that features Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Chubb was one of only seven players in the NFL this season with 1,000 rushing yards and tied for fourth in the league with 12 rushing touchdowns. Hunt ran for six TDs (and 841 yards) and led the team with five receiving scores.

How to make Steelers vs. Browns picks

White has analyzed this matchup and while he's leaning over, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it here.

So who wins Browns vs. Steelers in the 2021 NFL playoffs? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Steelers spread you should jump on Sunday, all from the NFL expert who's 26-11 on picks involving Pittsburgh, and find out.

