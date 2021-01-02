The Cleveland Browns can win their way into the AFC playoffs Sunday when they host the AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is 10-5 overall and 5-2 at home, while Pittsburgh is 12-3 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Browns can also advance with a loss, provided the right combination of other teams lose and/or win. Pittsburgh is starting Mason Rudolph at quarterback, opting to rest Ben Roethlisberger for a playoff run.

Cleveland is favored by 10 points in the latest Browns vs. Steelers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 42. Before entering any Steelers vs. Browns picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 23-13 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Week 17 on an incredible 119-77 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Browns vs. Steelers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Steelers vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Steelers spread: Browns -10

Browns vs. Steelers over-under: 42 points

Browns vs. Steelers money line: Browns -430, Steelers +350

Latest Odds: Cleveland Browns -9.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Browns

Cleveland had a shot to earn playoff berth last week, but dropped a 23-16 shocker to the New York Jets last week. Mayfield did not throw a touchdown pass, and fumbled twice, in the loss. But the Browns were also without their top four wide receivers due to COVID-19 issues, but star WR Jarvis Landry is expected to play in Week 17.

Cleveland broke a five-year non-winning streak against Pittsburgh in Cleveland with a 21-7 victory on Nov. 14, 2019. But in the closing moments, defensive end Myles Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung it at the quarterback to spark an on-field brawl. The Browns temporarily closed their facility again this week following more positive COVID-19 tests within the organization, and the team put tight end Harrison Bryant and safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

What you need to know about the Steelers

The Steelers locked down the AFC North last week with a 28-24 comeback victory over the Colts. Roethlisberger threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns, and compiled a 148.20 passer rating, to snap a three-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh's pass defense has been the class of the NFL this season, snaring an NFL-best 18 interceptions. Pittsburgh secures the No. 2 seed with a win and a loss or tie by the Bills (12-3) against the Dolphins (10-5). If the Bills and Steelers finish with identical records, Buffalo would receive the higher seed since the Bills defeated the Steelers, 26-15, on Dec. 13.

How to make Browns vs. Steelers picks

The model has simulated Browns vs. Steelers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Steelers vs. Browns? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Browns vs. Steelers spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.