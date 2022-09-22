The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the road to visit FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday Night Football to open the Week 3 NFL schedule. The Steelers will take on the Cleveland Browns in the first of two matchups between the clubs this season. Pittsburgh is 1-1 after a three-point loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2. Cleveland is also 1-1 on the heels of a 13-point collapse in the final two minutes against the New York Jets four days ago.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38 in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds. Before making any Browns vs. Steelers picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Steelers vs. Browns, and just locked in its Thursday Night Football picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Browns vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Browns spread: Browns -4.5

Steelers vs. Browns over/under: 38 points

Steelers vs. Browns money line: Browns -220, Steelers +180

PIT: Steelers are 9-10-1 against the spread in the last 20 games

CLE: Browns are 8-11 against the spread in the last 19 games

Steelers vs. Browns picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh is catching a Cleveland team that is struggling on defense to begin the 2022 season. The Browns were unable to slow Joe Flacco and the New York Jets down the stretch of their Week 2 matchup and have given up 55 points in two games. Cleveland is in the bottom 10 of the NFL in passing yards allowed, with the Browns giving up 6.6 net yards per pass attempt and five touchdown passes in two weeks.

The Browns are giving up a 46.2% conversion rate on third down, and Pittsburgh's offense is excelling in ball security, giving up only two turnovers this season. The Steelers don't have a prolific quarterback, but Pittsburgh does have a pair of 2021 Pro Bowl selections at the skill spots in Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson. Harris racked up more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 2021, ranking No. 4 in the league, and Johnson is averaging more than 95 catches and 1,000 receiving yards per season over the last two campaigns.

Why the Browns can cover

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt form one of the most potent running back duos in the NFL, and Chubb is an elite performer. The three-time Pro Bowler enters the 2022 campaign with three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons and is hyper-efficient. He is averaging 5.3 yards per carry in his career and 5.6 yards per carry since the start of the 2020 season. Chubb is also No. 3 among active NFL players in averaging 84.1 rushing yards per game and has 228 yards on 39 carries in the first two games of this season.

Chubb tied a career-best mark with three rushing touchdowns last week, and the Browns also have a new addition on the outside in Amari Cooper. Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler, has five 1,000-yard seasons on his profile and is in the top 15 among active players in career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Cooper also caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, marking his 26th career 100-yard performance.

How to make Browns vs. Steelers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 40 combined points scored. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's Steelers vs. Browns picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Steelers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's 139-102 on NFL picks, and find out.