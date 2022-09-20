Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season begins with a clash between division rivals on Thursday Night Football. The Cleveland Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup, and both teams are 1-1 after Week 2 losses. Pittsburgh swept a pair of meetings against Cleveland in 2021, with the Browns aiming to hold serve at home.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as a 5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38.5 in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds. Before making any Browns vs. Steelers picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Steelers vs. Browns, and just locked in its Thursday Night Football picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Browns vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Browns spread: Browns -5

Steelers vs. Browns over/under: 38.5 points

Steelers vs. Browns money line: Browns -220, Steelers +180

PIT: Steelers are 9-10-1 against the spread in the last 20 games

CLE: Browns are 8-11 against the spread in the last 19 games

Steelers vs. Browns picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh's offense has scuffled out of the gate, but the Steelers do have talent. Mike Tomlin's team is taking care of the ball, committing only two turnovers in two games, and Pittsburgh has a top-flight running back in Najee Harris. Harris was a Pro Bowl selection after his rookie season in 2021 and accounted for more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage, No. 4 in the NFL. Harris also has 11 touchdowns in 19 regular season games.

Pittsburgh also has a strong wide receiver in Diontae Johnson, who earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2021. Johnson caught 195 passes for 2,084 receiving yards in 2020 and 2021 combined, and the Steelers can lean on a productive defense. Pittsburgh is yielding only 18.5 points per game so far in 2022 and is in the top five of the league in interceptions (five) and turnover creation rate (25.0%).

Why the Browns can cover

Cleveland's defense is also talented, but the Browns are operating at a very high level on the offensive side this season. The Browns have only one turnover across two games, and Cleveland is leading the NFL in scoring on 52.4% of offensive possessions. Cleveland is putting up 2.71 points per possession, a top-five figure, and is averaging 28 points per game. Beyond the scoreboard, the Browns are in the top 10 of the league with 380 total yards per game, and Cleveland is elite on the ground.

The Browns are averaging more than 200 rushing yards per game, generating 5.3 yards per carry and producing four rushing touchdowns. Cleveland is in the top three of the league with 52 first downs and is in the top five in third down efficiency, moving the chains on 53.3% of occasions. With Nick Chubb anchoring the running game and the addition of Amari Cooper on the outside, the Browns could maintain strong efficiency, even with Deshaun Watson suspended and Jacoby Brissett running the offense.

How to make Browns vs. Steelers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 42 combined points scored. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's Steelers vs. Browns picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Steelers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that's 139-102 on NFL picks, and find out.