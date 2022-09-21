Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns will take on Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. The first game of the Week 3 NFL schedule will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland and marks the first of two meetings between these clubs this season. Cleveland is 1-1 after a disappointing collapse in a Week 2 loss to the New York Jets. Pittsburgh is also 1-1 following a narrow 17-14 defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cleveland as a 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 38 in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Steelers vs. Browns spread: Browns -4.5

Steelers vs. Browns over/under: 38 points

Steelers vs. Browns money line: Browns -220, Steelers +180

PIT: Steelers are 9-10-1 against the spread in the last 20 games

CLE: Browns are 8-11 against the spread in the last 19 games

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh certainly misses T.J. Watt, as he is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Still, Mike Tomlin's squad remains stout on the defensive side, giving up only 18.5 points per game and only 17 points in the first game without Watt. The Steelers have five interceptions this season, second-most in the NFL, and Pittsburgh is creating a turnover on 25% of defensive possessions, a top-five mark in the league.

Opponents are managing only 4.0 yards per carry against Pittsburgh through two games, and the Steelers still have a top-tier difference-maker in Minkah Fitzpatrick. The two-time All-Pro defensive back has two interceptions, including one for a touchdown, and 20 combined tackles this season, and Fitzpatrick had 124 tackles in 2021. In addition, Cleveland's offense is not terribly dynamic in the absence of Deshaun Watson. The Browns are below the NFL average in passing yards and passing yards per attempts, and Cleveland's passing game projects to be pedestrian with Jacoby Brissett at the helm.

Why the Browns can cover

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt form one of the most potent running back duos in the NFL, and Chubb is an elite performer. The three-time Pro Bowler enters the 2022 campaign with three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons and is hyper-efficient. He is averaging 5.3 yards per carry in his career and 5.6 yards per carry since the start of the 2020 season. Chubb is also No. 3 among active NFL players in averaging 84.1 rushing yards per game and has 228 yards on 39 carries in the first two games of this season.

Chubb tied a career-best mark with three rushing touchdowns last week, and the Browns also have a new addition on the outside in Amari Cooper. Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler, has five 1,000-yard seasons on his profile and is in the top 15 among active players in career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. Cooper also caught nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, marking his 26th career 100-yard performance.

