Steelers vs. Browns odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 91-61 run

It's an AFC North showdown when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The longtime rivals have been up and down this season, but both edged their opponents in low-scoring affairs in Week 10, with Cleveland topping Buffalo 19-16 and Pittsburgh knocking off the Rams 17-12. The Browns have struggled with turnovers and a tough schedule that has produced three losses in their past four games. The Steelers have won five of their last six after an 0-3 start following quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury in Week 2. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 40. Before you consider making any Browns vs. Steelers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 11 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 29-18 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 91-61 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

Last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has broken down Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Browns are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight Thursday Night Football games, and the offense has been inconsistent but is loaded with weapons. They turned to their running backs in Sunday's win against Buffalo, with workhorse Nick Chubb rushing for 116 yards on 20 carries and Kareem Hunt adding 30 yards on the ground and catching seven passes for 44 yards. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Jarvis Landry caught nine balls for 97 yards and a score.

Cleveland's defense allows 24.6 points per game but is seventh in the league against the pass, allowing just 221.1 yards. The combination of pressure from defensive end Myles Garrett, who is tied for third in the NFL with 10 of the team's 26 sacks, and cornerbacks Denzel Ward, T.J. Carrie and Greedy Williams disrupting receivers has made it tough to move the ball through the air. Linebacker Joe Schobert leads the team with 82 tackles and has a sack and a fumble recovery.

But just because Cleveland has the weapons on offense doesn't mean it will cover the Browns vs. Steelers spread on Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread in its last seven games after allowing fewer than 15 points in the previous game, and its defense is starting to look like a vintage Steelers unit. The Steelers forced four turnovers and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery while holding the Rams to 12 points on Sunday. They raised some eyebrows by trading a 2020 first-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick, but the safety is making a major impact with five interceptions, eight passes defended and two scores, including the 40-yard fumble return Sunday.

Mason Rudolph has thrown for 1,330 yards and 11 touchdowns in seven contests and can count on top receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to deliver big plays. Smith-Schuster has 36 catches for 503 yards and three touchdowns, while rookie Diontae Johnson has stepped up to catch 30 passes for 363 yards and three scores.

So who wins Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Steelers vs. Browns spread you should be all over on Thursday night, all from the model that has returned over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.