Deshaun Watson hasn't been the instant fix that the Cleveland Browns (7-9) might have been hoping for since coming back from an 11-game suspension, but he is 3-2 as the starting quarterback. After a three-touchdown performance last week against Washington, he'll look to spoil the party for the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) on Sunday. The Steelers need help to make it into the AFC playoff bracket, but help won't matter if they can't get their sixth win in seven games.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET, where Pittsburgh is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 40.

Week 18 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Browns

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 160-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Browns vs. Steelers, the model is backing the Steelers to cover the spread. Pittsburgh comes into the matchup with the momentum advantage, as the Steelers are 6-2 since their Week 9 bye. The Browns also had their bye in Week 9 and are 4-4 since then, but in Weeks 15 and 16, they failed to produce more than 283 yards of offense. Last week against Washington, Cleveland finished with 301 yards of offense, due in large part to running back Nick Chubb's 104-yard effort, but Pittsburgh has held its last three opponents to just 199 total yards on the ground.

Conversely, the Steelers have figured out how to get running back Najee Harris back on track after the bye. Through the first eight weeks of the season, Harris had just 361 rushing yards, one touchdown and a 3.34 yards per carry average, but since Week 9, he has 593 yards (4.21 ypc) and five scores. Harris should be of particular concern to Cleveland, which has allowed opponents to put up 622 rushing yards over the last four games.

The model projects Watson to finish with fewer than 200 passing yards and a better chance to throw an interception than a touchdown. Harris is also predicted to finish with more than 60 yards on the ground, as the Steelers win by at least a field goal in nearly 60% of all simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

