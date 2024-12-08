AFC North rivals collide in NFL Week 14 as the Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3) host the Cleveland Browns (3-9) on CBS and Paramount+. It was just weeks ago that these teams faced off in a snowy Thursday night game in Cleveland and the Browns secured a 24-19 upset win. Since then, Jameis Winston threw three interceptions in a 41-32 loss to the Denver Broncos, while Russell Wilson and the Steelers topped the Cincinnati Bengals 44-38. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Pittsburgh is a -303 money line favorite (risk $303 to win $100), while Cleveland is a +243 underdog.

Sunday's game will be streamed live on CBS.

How to watch Browns vs. Steelers

Steelers vs. Browns date: Sunday, Dec. 8

Steelers vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Steelers vs. Browns streaming: Paramount+

Week 14 NFL picks for Browns vs. Steelers

Before tuning into Sunday's Steelers vs. Browns game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 24-10 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 204-138 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 58-31 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Steelers vs. Browns, the model is backing Pittsburgh to cover the spread. Despite failing to cover the spread in Cleveland in Week 12, the Steelers are 9-3-0 ATS on the season and 5-1-0 ATS at home. Cleveland is 2-5-0 ATS in road games in 2024, including a road loss to the New York Giants when they failed to cover a 6.5-point spread.

Winston threw a pair of pick-sixes against Denver in Week 13 and is about to go up against a Pittsburgh defense that leads the NFL with 25 takeaways. The Browns have been the least consistent of these two teams, a big reason why the model has the home team covering in almost 60% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games.