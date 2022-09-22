A rivalry that dates back to 1950 will be renewed on Thursday Night Football when the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) visit the Cleveland Browns (1-1). Both squads have placeholders at the quarterback position, so the running backs are getting most of the attention for NFL prop bets. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt form a strong one-two punch for the Browns, while Najee Harris is a bell-cow back for the Steelers who led the NFL in touches last season. Caesars Sportsbook lists Harris at 74.5 scrimmage yards in the latest NFL player props.

Harris eclipsed that number last week and easily surpassed that total in both of the Steelers vs. Browns games last year. But Cleveland does bring the league's No. 4 run defense into Thursday Night Football and held Christian McCaffrey to just 57 scrimmage yards in Week 1. Which side should you lean towards when making your NFL prop picks? Before making any NFL prop bets for Browns vs. Steelers, you need to see the Thursday Night Football prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. Last season, its NFL prop bets went 41-29 from Week 7 on, returning over $800.

With Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Browns vs. Steelers

After simulating Steelers vs. Browns 10,000 times, the model predicts Browns running back Chubb goes over 77.5 rushing yards. The three-time Pro Bowler has gone over that bar in both games this season, as his 114 rushing yards per game rank second in the league. Cleveland is also operating a more run-heavy offense with Jacoby Brissett filling in for Deshaun Watson, as Chubb is averaging a career-high 19.5 rushing attempts per game.

This current Pittsburgh defense won't ever be confused for the Steel Curtain defenses of the 1970s, especially with T.J. Watt (chest) injured. Pittsburgh ranks 22nd in run defense and just four teams have more rushing attempts against it. Joe Mixon had 82 rushing yards against Pittsburgh in Week 1 and the Patriots' backs averaged 4.9 yards per carry versus the Steelers in Week 2. The model projects Chubb runs for 95 yards on Thursday, smashing the over. See other NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Browns vs. Steelers

In addition, the model says another star surpasses his yardage total and has another plus-money prop payout you'll want to jump on. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Steelers vs. Browns prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Browns vs. Steelers prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? And which plus-money prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Steelers vs. Browns props, all from the model that's up over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.