If they are going to clinch their first playoff berth in 18 years, the Browns will have to get past their historical rival. They will also have to beat a quarterback who etched his name in the rivalry's history book the last time these two teams faced each other in Cleveland.

With the Steelers' place in the 2020 playoffs secured, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph will start Sunday's game in place of Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers will also rest center Maurkice Pouncey, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, and defensive tackle Cam Heyward. The Browns have had to place several players on their reserve/COVID-19 list this week, including cornerback Denzel Ward, linebacker Malcolm Smith, tight end Harrison Bryant and safeties Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo.

Sunday will be Rudolph's first start of the season and just his second start since his altercation with Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett during Cleveland's 21-7 win over Pittsburgh in Week 10 of the 2019 season. And while Rudolph and his teammates only have a minor move in seeding to play for, Garrett and the Browns can clinch a playoff berth with a win over their divisional foe. If the Browns lose, they would need either a Colts loss or a Titans loss along with wins by the Ravens and Dolphins in order to make the playoffs. If the Browns make the playoffs, Cleveland and Pittsburgh could possibly face each other in the first round. The Steelers and Browns have previously met twice in the postseason, with Pittsburgh winning both contests.

Before we preview the game, here's how to follow Sunday's action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 3 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, Ohio)

Preview

One week after having their receiving corps decimated due to COVID-19, the Browns were forced to close their facility this week after a coach and practice player tested positive for the virus. In Sunday's upset loss to the Jets, Cleveland was without receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and linebacker Jacob Phillips, who were each placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to kickoff. The Browns are expected to have each of these players for Sunday's game.

The Browns will likely give the Steelers' defense a steady diet of running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who have combined to rush for 1,763 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Chubb was injured and did not play during Cleveland's 38-6 loss to the Steelers back in Week 6. Quarterback Baker Mayfield will probably try to test the middle of Pittsburgh's defense -- which may be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick -- with tight ends Austin Hooper, Bryant (assuming he is off of the COVID-19 list by then) and David Njoku, who have caught a combined 83 passes for 929 yards and eight touchdowns. The Browns won't have to face Watt and Heyward, but they will still have to contend with defensive end Stephon Tuitt (10 sacks), Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (four interceptions, 10 passes defensed) and former Brown Joe Haden (three interceptions, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries).

While he will not have Pouncey snapping him the ball, Rudolph will have his full complement of Pittsburgh's position players, including former Pro Bowlers JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner. Rudolph will also have running back Benny Snell, tight end Eric Ebron and receivers Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington (Rudolph's college teammate) at his disposal. Pittsburgh's offense will surely try to avoid Garrett, who leads the Browns in sacks (12) and forced fumbles (4).

Prediction

Latest Odds: Cleveland Browns -9 Bet Now

The Browns didn't have any issue stopping a Rudolph-led Pittsburgh offense last year, and they shouldn't have any issues stopping him in a game the Steelers don't need to win. On offense, the Browns will likely lean on their rushing attack, which will welcome back linemen Jedrick Wills and Wyatt Teller.

Score: Browns 20, Steelers 13