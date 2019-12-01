Steelers vs. Browns weather: Rain could affect conditions at Heinz Field as downpour hits hours before kickoff
Sunday's AFC North showdown could be a little sloppy
A torrential downpour hit Pittsburgh early Sunday morning and is expected to continue up until an hour before kickoff for the Steelers-Browns Week 13 showdown.
While the rain is expected to stop around noon, 'The Weather Channel' says that there is a 40 percent chance of more rain around 3 p.m., or about midway through the third quarter of Sunday's game.
The rain and possibly compromised field conditions may favor the Steelers, who were already expected to employ a run-heavy attack with rookie quarterback Devlin "Duck" Hodges making only his second career start. While James Conner's status for Sunday's game is in doubt, the Steelers will still have Jaylen Samuels and Kerrith White in the backfield. Benny Snell, a rookie, rushed for a season-high 98 yards in Pittsburgh's Week 12 win in Cincinnati, while White, also a rookie, rushed for 43 yards on six carries in his first game with the Steelers.
Cleveland's offense features one of the league's leading rushers in Nick Chubb, who has rushed for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns this season while averaging five yards per carry. It also includes Kareem Hunt, who has averaged 4.4 yards per carry in his first three gams with the Browns. While the Browns have the stronger rushing attack, the rain and possibly compromised field conditions may make Cleveland's offense one-dimensional while limiting what quarterback Baker Mayfield can do outside of the pocket.
The Steelers' defense, one of the league's best since acquiring safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in Week 3, is 11th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed and fifth in fewest yards per carry allowed. The Browns' defense is just 25th in the league in run defense and 27th in yards per carry allowed.
Sunday's game is pivotal for both teams. With a win, the Steelers will remain on the inside track in the AFC playoff picture. Pittsburgh, 6-5 and 2-2 in the AFC North, are currently the AFC's sixth seeded team. The Browns, 5-6 after a three-game winning streak, are currently trailing the Steelers, Raiders, Colts and Titans for the AFC's final playoff spot.
