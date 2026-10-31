One of the NFL's greatest rivalries is alive and well. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will duel with first place in the AFC North on the line.

Both teams enter Sunday's game with 5-2 records. The Browns, by virtue of their Week 4 win over Pittsburgh, are technically the division leader. Cleveland responded to a loss to the Jets in Week 5 with wins over Baltimore and Tennessee.

Pittsburgh has won three straight since losing to Cleveland. Last Sunday, the Steelers became the first team to win a game in Paris after recording a 16-10 win over the Saints.

Here's how you can follow the action, along with a breakdown and a prediction.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Browns live

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 1 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Steelers -3.5, O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers vs. Browns: Need to know

Last time we met: The Browns' 27-24 win over Pittsburgh in Week 4 was their fifth consecutive win over the Steelers in Cleveland. The Browns led 21-7 before withstanding Pittsburgh's comeback attempt. The Steelers' comeback was spearheaded by Aaron Rodgers, who threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes.

The Steelers tied the score with 1:42 left, but four completions by Deshaun Watson on Cleveland's ensuing drive set up Andre Szmyt's game-winning 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining.

Rodgers threw for 299 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in a losing effort. Jaylen Warren ran for 93 yards on 17 carries, and DK Metcalf led Pittsburgh's receivers with 115 yards on five catches.

Cleveland's offense ran through rookie receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, who combined to catch nine passes for 153 yards.

Steelers are finding their groove on both sides of the ball: Pittsburgh's three-game winning streak is largely the byproduct of better play from the offensive line and a defense that is continuously improving.

Pittsburgh's offensive line surrendered five sacks of Rodgers back in Week 4. Rodgers has been sacked nine times in the three games since. While that's still not great, it is a sign of the unit's continuous improvement.

The line has also helped revive the Steelers' rushing attack, which has improved further with Rico Dowdle's return. The duo specifically made their presence felt during Pittsburgh's game-winning drive in overtime in Tampa Bay back in Week 6.

Defensively, the Steelers have made marked improvements since the loss in Cleveland, which was the Steelers' first game after Joey Porter Jr. was traded to Dallas. The unit is currently fifth in the NFL in points allowed, fourth in touchdown passes allowed, sixth in average yards per carry allowed, seventh in third-down efficiency and eighth in red zone efficiency.

Linebacker Payton Wilson has been one of the Steelers' defensive standouts during the winning streak. He made a key interception during last week's win over the Saints.

Browns offense ready to take off?

While Cleveland's defense has been solid all year, its offense has at times left something to be desired. They are coming off their best performance in recent moments, however.

Against the Titans, the Browns piled up 491 yards while receiving excellent balance. They threw for 308 yards and ran for 183. Cleveland did turn the ball over twice after not doing so a week earlier in a 13-10 win over the Ravens.

Really, the big question in Cleveland is whether or not Watson can beat an elite defense. He'll try to show that he can on Sunday.

Prediction

The Steelers have two distinct advantages. They have the better quarterback and a running game that should be able to take advantage of a Browns defense that is 22nd in the NFL in average yards-per-carry allowed. If Dowdle and Warren get going, that should help open things up for Rodgers and the passing game. Score: Steelers 20, Browns 16