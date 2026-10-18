Steelers vs. Buccaneers live updates: Rookie Jalon Daniels gets another start for Tampa Bay

Welcome to our live coverage of today's showdown between the Steelers and Buccaneers. Both teams are coming off their most impressive performances of the season.

After dropping their first four games, the Buccaneers stunned the Cowboys in Week 5 in front of a prime-time audience. Tampa Bay's 24-16 win was spearheaded by Bucky Irving (who ran for a career-high 165 yards) and a defense that forced three turnovers. The Buccaneers also received an inspired performance from rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is making his third career start today with Baker Mayfield still on the mend.

The Steelers rebounded from a disheartening loss in Cleveland to post a double-digit win over the Colts last Sunday. The star of Pittsburgh's 34-22 win was running back Jaylen Warren, who became the first player since Herschel Walker (back in 1986) to have a 50-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown reception in the same game. Walker has his work cut out for him today against Tampa Bay's second-ranked run defense.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Buccaneers live

When: Sunday, Oct. 18 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 18 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Steelers -2.5, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)