Steelers vs. Buccaneers odds: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from expert who's 9-3 on Bucs' games

Two of the NFL's biggest surprises meet on Monday Night Football as the unbeaten Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the winless Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Bucs were expected to be among the NFL's worst teams in 2018, but they've knocked off the Saints and Eagles to open 2-0 behind quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Steelers, considered a top 2019 Super Bowl contender, played the Browns to a draw before losing in a shootout to the Chiefs. Pittsburgh is a slim one-point road favorite in the current Steelers vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over-under on total points scored is 54, up 3.5 from the opening line.

Before you lock in any Steelers vs. Buccaneers picks, you need to see what SportsLine's RJ White has to say. White was SportsLine's most profitable NFL analyst last season as he returned $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. It's not a fluke, either. White finished in the top 1 percent of the prestigious Las Vegas SuperContest two of the past three years. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

The renowned prognosticator has now turned his eye toward Bucs vs. Steelers. History is on his side, as White looks to build on an incredible 9-3 record on against-the-spread picks over the past two seasons involving Tampa Bay. Now, he has analyzed every detail of this pivotal Week 3 matchup and has released a confident point-spread selection, which he's sharing over at SportsLine.

White knows the Buccaneers had the worst odds of any team to win the Super Bowl when the season begin at 200-1. The team was coming off a five-win season, locked in one of the toughest divisions in the NFC South, and starting QB Jameis Winston was suspended the first three games.

But Winston's replacement, Fitzpatrick, has not just exceeded expectations. If the season ended now, he'd arguably be the MVP. Fitzpatrick leads the league with 819 passing yards, 12 TDs and a near-perfect 151.5 QB rating, higher than even Patrick Mahomes.

He has completed 78.7 percent of his passes in high-scoring wins over the Saints and Eagles, two of the NFC's top contenders. On Monday Night Football, he faces a defense that ranks 25th in yards allowed.

Just because the Bucs are unbeaten doesn't mean they'll cover on Monday.

While Fitzpatrick leads in the NFL in passing, Ben Roethlisberger ranks second in yards at 787. He rebounded from a woeful three-INT effort against the Browns to pass for 452 yards, three TDs and no INTs in a 42-37 loss to the Chiefs.

The team remains without All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell, who's holding out for a long-term contract. In the meantime, James Conner has performed when he gets the ball. He ran for 135 yards on 31 carries against the Browns and has totaled five receptions in each game for a combined 105 yards.

The Steelers' defense gets a big boost right before taking on the NFL's top passing offense, as two-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden (hamstring) returns from injury after missing last week.

We can tell you White is leaning under on Steelers-Buccaneers, but he's found a crucial X-factor that causes one side of the spread to hit hard.

Who wins Steelers vs. Buccaneers? And what crucial factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Monday night, all from the top NFL analyst who's hitting an astounding 75 percent of his picks involving Tampa Bay.