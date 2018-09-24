Steelers vs. Buccaneers odds: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from top-rated expert who's 9-3 on Bucs' games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one of the biggest surprises in the NFL, look to keep the 'FitzMagic' going when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Tampa has already knocked off the Saints and Eagles to open at 2-0, while the Steelers, a preseason Super Bowl favorite, are 0-1-1 after tying the Browns and dropping a shootout at Kansas City. The Steelers vs. Buccaneers odds have been on the move all week. Pittsburgh opened as a 2.5-point favorite, but the line has swung four points the other way and the Bucs are now favored by 1.5. The Over-Under has risen almost five points to 54.5.

White knows the Buccaneers have already faced a pair of Super Bowl contenders and downed them both, led by a backup QB who has put on a show.

Ryan Fitzpatrick outgunned Drew Brees in the opener and was more impressive than Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles the following week as the Bucks opened 2-0. The journeyman from Harvard, in his 14th NFL season, led the league entering Week 3 with 819 passing yards on 78.7 percent passing, 12 TDs and a near-perfect 151.5 QB rating. Fitzpatrick has thrown just one INT and the offensive line has kept him upright, allowing just two sacks.

Tampa's defense, meanwhile, has been stout against the run and prone to big yards against the pass as shootouts have broken out in each game. But the Buccaneers' defense has recovered four fumbles, the second-most in the league after two games, and returned one back for a TD. They have allowed just 136 rushing yards, second-fewest in the NFL.

Just because the Bucs are unbeaten doesn't mean they'll cover on Monday.

While Fitzpatrick leads in the NFL in passing, Ben Roethlisberger ranked second in yards at 787 after two games. He rebounded from a woeful three-INT effort against the Browns to pass for 452 yards, three TDs and no INTs in a 42-37 loss to the Chiefs.

The team remains without All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell, who's holding out for a long-term contract. In the meantime, James Conner has performed when he gets the ball. He ran for 135 yards on 31 carries against the Browns and has totaled five receptions in each game for a combined 105 yards.

The Steelers' defense gets a big boost right before taking on the NFL's top passing offense, as two-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden (hamstring) returns from injury after missing last week.

