Steelers vs. Buccaneers odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 1 picks from expert on 36-12 run

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will enter the 2019 NFL season featuring plenty of new faces both on the field and the sidelines. Both clubs will get their first taste of live action when they meet Friday night in their preseason opener. Kickoff from Heinz Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Steelers will enter a new era of sorts after they parted ways with running back Le'Veon Bell and receiver Antonio Brown, both of whom helped form one of the league's most explosive offensive units. On the other side, former Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians came out of retirement to lead a franchise that has had only two winning seasons this decade. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 37 in the Steelers vs. Bucs odds.

White knows the Steelers will be eager to make a strong impression as they turn the page and move on from Bell and Brown, whose Pittsburgh careers were filled with highlights on the field but often negative headlines away from it. One focal point of the offense will be James Conner, who rushed for 973 yards in 12 starts last year while Bell held out in a contract dispute. He also had 497 receiving yards on 55 catches.

Conner scored a touchdown on his first training camp carry in a goal-line drill. He said he looked forward to the preseason to "get tuned up," but noted his teammates will get plenty of snaps in a crowded backfield competition. Second-year back Jaylen Samuels, who notched 256 rushing yards in his rookie season backing up Conner, is expected to see his share of the workload. Rookie fourth-round pick Benny Snell Jr., who showed explosiveness in college at Kentucky, also will be in the mix.

Veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger historically sees little to no action in the exhibition season and isn't expected to play Friday. But the Steelers have a brewing competition for the backup job between Joshua Dobbs and Mason Rudolph.

Even so, Pittsburgh isn't assured of covering the Steelers vs. Bucs spread against a Tampa Bay club that similarly hopes to enter a new campaign on a positive note.

The club hired Arians after it parted ways with Dirk Koetter, who was hired in large part to groom and develop quarterback Jameis Winston. The quarterback has shown flashes of progress but also has been plagued by inconsistency. Arians was the architect of an Arizona offense that often ranked toward the top of the NFL in total yardage and points scored. He recently told the media that he has "seen a light go on" for Winston now that the coach and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich have worked extensively with the signal-caller in practice.

The first-year coach also has emphasized the need to improve a running game that ranked No. 29 in the NFL last year. Look for plenty of action from Peyton Barber, who had 871 rushing yards and five scores last year. Ronald Jones looks to bounce back from a disappointing, injury-plagued rookie year in which he gained just 44 yards.

