Steelers vs. Buccaneers odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 1 picks from top expert on 36-12 run

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs last year for the first time in five seasons. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven't been to the postseason since 2007. Both clubs aim to get back on track in 2019 and will take a step toward that goal when they meet in their exhibition opener on Friday night. Kickoff from Heinz Field is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Steelers will turn to a young core to help compensate for the departure of two dazzling but polarizing superstars in wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell. The Buccaneers hired an accomplished and seasoned coach to groom their immensely talented but inconsistent quarterback. Pittsburgh is a 2.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 37 in the latest Steelers vs. Buccaneers odds.

White knows Pittsburgh supporters are eager to see the NFL debuts of two rookies whose training camp performances have drawn rave reviews. First-round pick Devin Bush is a hard-hitting linebacker from Michigan. Bush already has received praise from the coaching staff for his football instincts, and his crushing hits have drawn the awe of onlookers at practice.

Another rookie to watch is receiver Diontae Johnson, a third-round pick from Toledo. He has been lauded for his rapid comprehension of the offense and maturity. He is expected to compete for a key role in the receiving corps alongside second year pro James Washington and veterans Donte Moncrief and Eli Rogers. Amid the departure of Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to emerge as the top receiving target.

Even so, Pittsburgh isn't assured of covering the Steelers vs. Bucs spread against a Tampa Bay club that similarly hopes to enter a new campaign on a positive note.

The club hired Arians after it parted ways with Dirk Koetter, who was hired in large part to groom and develop quarterback Jameis Winston. The quarterback has shown flashes of progress but also has been plagued by inconsistency. Arians was the architect of an Arizona offense that often ranked toward the top of the NFL in total yardage and points scored. He recently told the media that he has "seen a light go on" for Winston now that the coach and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich have worked extensively with the signal-caller in practice.

The first-year coach also has emphasized the need to improve a running game that ranked No. 29 in the NFL last year. Look for plenty of action from Peyton Barber, who had 871 rushing yards and five scores last year. Ronald Jones looks to bounce back from a disappointing, injury-plagued rookie year in which he gained just 44 yards.

