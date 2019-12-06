Steelers vs. Cardinals odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 14 predictions from proven computer model

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is 3-8-1 overall and 1-4-1 at home, while Pittsburgh is 7-5 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Steelers are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games against the Cardinals, and are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games against NFC teams. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are 8-3-1 against the spread in their last 12 games as an underdog. Pittsburgh is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Cardinals vs. Steelers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 43.5. Before entering any Steelers vs. Cardinals picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 14 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 32-21 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 94-64 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Cardinals vs. Steelers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Cardinals continued a forgettable season last week, dropping a 34-7 decision to the Los Angeles Rams. Running back Kenyan Drake rushed for just 31 yards on 13 carries. Arizona's maligned pass defense gave up 424 passing yards and two touchdowns to Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Arizona finished with just 198 total yards to Los Angeles' 549, and quarterback Kyler Murray completed just 19-of-34 pass attempts for 163 yards and an interception.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, made the most of a second chance in a huge rivalry game against Cleveland, pulling away in the second half to win 20-13. Steelers wide receiver James Washington caught four passes for 111 yards and one touchdown -- his first 100-yard receiving game of the season. Undrafted free agent quarterback Devlin Hodges threw for 212 yards in his first NFL start, and fellow rookie Benny Snell ran for 63 yards and a touchdown.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Arizona stumbles into Sunday's matchup having given up an NFL-worst 31 passing touchdowns this season. On the other sideline, the Steelers enter Week 14 having given up a league-low five rushing touchdowns.

So who wins Steelers vs. Cardinals? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Steelers spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.