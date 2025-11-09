The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, marking the Steelers' third primetime game over the last four weeks. The Steelers are one of the most recognizable brands in the NFL, and pair that with adding Aaron Rodgers as your quarterback, and it's no surprise the national spotlight is coming their way. Rodgers has six touchdown passes over his last two primetime games, and DK Metcalf, who hauled in one of those touchdowns, leads Pittsburgh with five touchdowns this season. The SportsLine model gives Metcalf a strong chance at finding the end zone again on Sunday Night Football, backing Metcalf at +160 odds in its Week 10 Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorer bets when online sports betting.

The model is also backing a pair of Chargers playmakers in its Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets, including one who would generate a huge payday. The model projects value in Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston at +195 odds for a Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorer, but it sees significant value in taking a chance on Los Angeles backup running back Jaret Patterson at +1200 odds for Week 10 Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets.

Before making any Chargers vs. Steelers picks or anytime touchdown scorer props at sportsbooks, be sure to see the Week 10 NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven model and see the latest NFL odds. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN, which allows new users to bet and get up to $2,000 in No Sweat Bets in FanCash.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has revealed its top Steelers vs. Chargers anytime TD scorer prop picks for Sunday Night Football:

Best Week 10 Chargers vs. Steelers anytime TD prop picks:



DK Metcalf, Steelers (+160)

Quentin Johnston, Chargers (+195)

Jaret Patterson, Chargers (+1200)

Parlay these picks for +9000 odds with a BetMGM promo code (odds subject to change). New users receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

DK Metcalf, Steelers (+160)

Aaron Rodgers loves checking to his WR1s, especially near the goal line, and he's already done this at times throughout this season. Put Rodgers on primetime, and he's really going to want to show out in potentially his last NFL season. Metcalf had a 2-yard touchdown reception from Rodgers against the Packers in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football, and he has a touchdown in five of eight games this season. The model projects solid value on Metcalf to find the end zone at +160 odds for another Sunday Night Football contest.

Click here to bet on Metcalf as a Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives new users 20 100% profit boost tokens with their first $1 bet.

Quentin Johnston, Chargers (+195)

The No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is having his breakout campaign, averaging a career-best 57.5 receiving yards per game, and he's on pace for a career high in touchdowns as well. Johnston has six touchdowns over eight games this season, scoring at least one touchdown in five different games. He scored a touchdown last week after not being targeted once against the Vikings the week before as a reminder of his importance to the offense, despite the Chargers having a bevy of pass-catching options. The Steelers are allowing 24.4 ppg, which ranks 21st in the NFL, and at nearly 2-1 odds, the model sees value in backing Johnston in Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets.

Click here to play Johnston in Week 10 Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer bets at FanDuel, where new users receive $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins.

Jaret Patterson, Chargers (+1200)

If you are a fan of playing longshots in your anytime touchdown scorer bets, Patterson is the man to target on Sunday Night Football. Patterson has only two touchdowns in 23 career games, but he's played more than 20% of snaps in back-to-back games as he's being given opportunities in Los Angeles in one of the most injured backfields in the NFL. Patterson had 29 touchdowns over his final two seasons in college at Buffalo, and although the Steelers' defense is far different than your typical Mid-American Conference opponent, that proven ability to score is an asset. Being at +1200 odds implies a 7.7% chance of scoring, but Patterson scores in more than 20% of the model's simulations, making him a top value for Sunday Night Football anytime touchdown scorer bets, especially if you like taking chances on a longshot for a huge payday.

Click here to bet on Patterson as a Sunday Night Football anytime TD scorer with the latest BetMGM promo code, which gives new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first $5 bet loses:

Want more Week 10 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's NFL anytime touchdown scorer prop picks for Steelers vs. Chargers in Week 10 Sunday Night Football. Now, get NFL Week 10 projections for every NFL spread, total and player prop at SportsLine.