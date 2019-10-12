Steelers vs. Chargers odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 85-57 run

Teams accustomed to making playoff runs, but who are off to slow starts to the season, will meet on Sunday Night Football when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers (1-4) are coming off an overtime home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while the Chargers (2-3) have dropped three of their last four, including a home loss against the Denver Broncos last week. Kickoff from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and neither team can afford to fall further behind in the NFL standings. Los Angeles is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Chargers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5. Before making any Steelers vs. Chargers picks of your own, see the Sunday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 6 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 23-14 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 85-57 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 5, it nailed the Rams (+1.5) staying within the spread against the Seahawks and the Texans (-4) covering with room to spare against the Falcons.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model knows that despite their early-season struggles, the Chargers are still averaging 20.6 points per game and are led by quarterback Philip Rivers, who has completed 133-of-194 passes for 1,465 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Rivers has had plenty of success against the Steelers throughout his career. In fact, in seven games, he has thrown for 15 touchdowns. In his last two games against Pittsburgh, Rivers has completed 72 percent of his passes for 664 yards and four scores.

Statistically, the Chargers have the edge over the Steelers in a number of offensive categories, including total yards (1,921 to 1,435), net yards passing (1,472 to 1,100), net yards rushing (449 to 335), turnovers (five to nine) and first downs (111 to 81).

Already without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) for the season, the Steelers will also be without Mason Rudolph (concussion). Instead, rookie Devlin Hodges will start for Pittsburgh.

That's because the Steelers have dominated the Chargers since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, going 23-10 all-time including the playoffs against them. Pittsburgh has also won three of the past four games played on the Chargers' home field. Pittsburgh's defense continues to improve and over the past three games has forced 10 turnovers and recorded 14 sacks.

Linebacker T.J. Watt has been a beast on defense and leads the team in sacks (3.5), tackles for loss (6.0), quarterback hits (10), interceptions (one) and forced fumbles (one). Two weeks ago in a win over Cincinnati, Watt registered 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and one tackle for loss.

