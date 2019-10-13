Steelers vs. Chargers odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 85-57 run

The Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the NFL's most successful franchises, will look to get back on track when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers (1-4), who finished second in the AFC North at 9-6-1 in 2018, have lost two road games, both to division leaders. They dropped the opener at New England, 33-3, and lost at San Francisco in Week 3, 24-20. The Chargers (2-3), who tied for first in the AFC West at 12-4 last season, have already dropped two home games in 2019. Sunday night's game at Dignity Health Sports Park will start at 8:20 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is 22-8 in the regular season against the Chargers. Los Angeles is favored by six-points in the latest Steelers vs. Chargers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 41.5. Before you lock in your Steelers vs. Chargers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 6 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 23-14 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 85-57 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 5, it nailed the Rams (+1.5) staying within the spread against the Seahawks and the Texans (-4) covering with room to spare against the Falcons.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Steelers vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football. We can tell you it is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows that despite their early-season struggles, the Chargers are still averaging 20.6 points per game and are led by quarterback Philip Rivers, who has completed 133-of-194 passes for 1,465 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Rivers has had plenty of success against the Steelers throughout his career. In fact, in seven games, he has thrown for 15 touchdowns. In his last two games against Pittsburgh, Rivers has completed 72 percent of his passes for 664 yards and four scores.

Statistically, the Chargers have the edge over the Steelers in a number of offensive categories, including total yards (1,921 to 1,435), net yards passing (1,472 to 1,100), net yards rushing (449 to 335), turnovers (five to nine) and first downs (111 to 81).

Already without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) for the season, the Steelers will also be without Mason Rudolph (concussion). Instead, rookie Devlin Hodges will start for Pittsburgh.

But just because Los Angeles has won two of the past three games against Pittsburgh does not guarantee it will cover the Steelers vs. Chargers spread on Sunday.

The Steelers have been one of the NFL's most successful teams since the 1970s, compiling a 624-548-21 all-time record. Pittsburgh, which has a 36-25 playoff mark, has won six Super Bowl championships - 1974 (IX), 1975 (X), 1978 (XIII), 1979 (XIV), 2005 (XL) and 2008 (XLIII). The Steelers have also won eight conference championships, 23 division titles – the last in 2017 – and made 31 playoff appearances.

Offensively, the Steelers have five players with double-digit receptions, but it is the play of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster that has stood out. With questions remaining at quarterback with injuries to Roethlisberger and Rudolph, Smith-Schuster has been a steadying force with a team-high 24 receptions for 333 yards and two touchdowns, with a long reception of 76 yards. In all, he has had four receptions of 20-plus yards. Since entering the NFL in 2017, Smith-Schuster has totaled 193 receptions for 2,676 yards and 11 100-yard receiving games.

So who wins Chargers vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Steelers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.