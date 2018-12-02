Steelers vs. Chargers pick, prediction, how to watch, stream: The James Conner effect, Melvin Gordon's absence and more to know

Are you ready for a clash of AFC contenders on Sunday Night Football? You'd better be, because that's what we're getting. This week's edition of SNF features two teams that might very well be playing each other again in a few weeks, as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Los Angeles Chargers in a matchup of teams that currently occupy the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds in the AFC. You can watch on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET and stream on fuboTV (Try for free).

There are stars all over the field in this one, as Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner, Cameron Heyward, Philip Rivers, Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa, Casey Hayward, Derwin James, and more will look to shine on the Sunday night stage. A win for the Steelers would go a long way toward jumping back into the race for the No. 2 or 3 seed in the conference, while a victory for the Chargers would put them in even more of the driver's seat to lock down the No. 5 ... or even vault into the AFC West lead, should the Chiefs falter at some point.

What should we be watching out for when these two squads take the field? We're glad you asked.

When the Steelers have the ball

The Steelers are coming off a very strange game. Pittsburgh racked up over 500 yards of offense against the Broncos last week, but scored just 17 points. In NFL history there have been 643 instances of a team gaining 500 yards or more on offense, and 17 points is the 10th fewest any of those 643 teams has scored. During the Roethlisberger era, the Steelers had previously gained at least 500 yards on 12 different occasions, and had scored 24 points or more in each of those 12 games, with an average of 35.2 per game. Pittsburgh was also previously 8-3 during the Roethlisberger era when gaining 500 yards or more, and last week's yardage explosion turned into a loss. So it was very odd indeed.

But this has also just been a season full of strange occurrences for the Steelers' offense. For starters, they've played the entire season without Le'Veon Bell, and mostly do not appear to have missed a beat at all. Last year, Pittsburgh ranked third in yards, eighth in points, and third in Football Outsiders' offensive DVOA. This year, Pittsburgh is fourth in yards, sixth in points, and sixth in DVOA. James Conner might as well be named Le'Veon, But More Efficient And With More Touchdowns. Take a look:

Stat 2017 Bell* 2018 Conner Rush 252 186 Yds 981 849 Yds/Rush 3.89 4.56 Rush TD 5 10 Rec 61 49 Tgt 76 64 Catch % 80.3% 76.6% Rec Yds 396 453 Yds/Rec 6.49 9.24 Rec TD 0 1 Touch/Gm 28.5 21.4 Yds/Touch 4.40 5.54

*Bell's stats through first 11 games

Conner's got Bell beat in yards per rush and reception, and overall yards per touch. He's found the end zone far more often despite touching the ball more than seven fewer times per game. No matter how good you thought Conner was, this production could not have reasonably been expected before the season.

Of course, it's not just Conner's production that has been unusual. Consider Pittsburgh's wide receivers. Antonio Brown has been the best receiver in the league for a while now. Between 2013 and 2017, Brown ranked first in the NFL in targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. This year, he ranks second on his own team in both catches and yards behind sophomore wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster despite the fact that Brown has received 12 more targets than Smith-Schuster on the year. The Roethlisberger-Brown connection has just been off for a lot of the season, as exemplified by the fact that Roethlisberger's passer rating on throws to Brown this season is just 80.4, per Pro Football Focus, compared to 114.2 two years ago and 100.8 last season. Ben's passer rating on throws to Smith-Schuster, though, is a much more respectable 107.8.

The distribution of targets this week will be interesting to watch, especially due to the Chargers' cornerbacks. Casey Hayward is the team's top corner and largely plays on the outside, but their second-best guy is slot man Desmond King. Smith-Schuster had run the majority of his routes in the slot this season, but last week the Steelers split him out wide more often than any game this year, the better to have him avoid Broncos slot man Chris Harris. Smith-Schuster responded with a monster game, racking up 13 catches for 189 yards and a score. If the Chargers have Hayward shadow Brown, as is expected, do not be surprised to see Pittsburgh sacrifice slot man Ryan Switzer at the altar of King, letting Smith-Schuster work on Michael Davis and Trevor Williams on the outside.

A key for the Chargers will be somehow getting pressure on Roethlisberger, who is routinely among the most well-protected quarterbacks in the league. The recent return of Joey Bosa should help on that front, as the star defensive end looked far more like himself last week against the Cardinals than he did back in his Week 11 debut against the Broncos. Bosa recorded two sacks, two tackles for loss, and two additional quarterback hits last week.

When the Chargers have the ball

The big news here is that the Chargers will be without running back Melvin Gordon, who suffered an MCL injury on an end-around play last week. Gordon had to talk the coaches into even letting him play at all, so why he was on the receiving end of an end-around with the team already up by two scores I don't know, but it is what it is. They now have to make do without him.

Gordon's backup, Austin Ekeler, has been incredibly efficient this season. He's averaging more yards per rush (5.8 to 5.2) than Gordon, and more yards per reception (11.1 to 10.3) as well. But during the previous game where Ekeler filled in for Gordon as the lead back, he totaled just 68 yards on 17 touches against the Titans in London. That's an average of just 4.0 yards per touch; he's averaged an incredible 8.2 yards per touch in every other game this season -- but he's also averaged only 8.5 touches per game in those contests, while he handled twice that many against Tennessee. Ekeler has the skill set needed to be a lead back, but it's possible he's one of those guys who does better with an 8-12 touch workload than 15-20. They do exist.

Ekeler is not exactly set up for great success this week, however. Pittsburgh has been strong against the run for much of this season, and its pass defense is one of the NFL's best at defending running backs out of the backfield. The Steelers have allowed opposing backs to catch only 42 passes this season, third-fewest in the NFL. They've also yielded only 4.2 yards per carry, 10th-best in the league, and rank 12th in rush defense DVOA.

It stands to reason, then, that it will be up to Philip Rivers to win this game for the Chargers. And good lord, has Rivers been fantastic throughout this season. Last week's 27-of-28, 259-yard, three-touchdown performance against Arizona may have been his crowning achievement, but Rivers has been dynamite all year long. As of this writing, Rivers is working on career highs in completion percentage, yards per attempt, touchdown rate, interception rate, and passer rating. Among the 34 players who have thrown at least 100 passes this season, he ranks seventh in completion percentage, fourth in yards per attempt, fourth in touchdown rate, and third in passer rating. He's one of just two quarterbacks -- along with Drew Brees -- who have multiple games with both three touchdown passes and a completion percentage of 80 or better.

As usual, his top target is Keenan Allen, who is having another excellent season despite not finding his way into the end zone all that often. Allen's got 69 catches for 848 yards and four scores, putting him on pace for a 100-1,233-6 campaign. That's pretty much right in line with his 16-game averages throughout his career. Allen remains one of the NFL's best pure route-runners, his hands are incredible, and he makes contested catches as well as anybody in the league -- as we saw last week when he helped preserve Rivers's NFL-record-tying consecutive completions streak with a ridiculous grab.

Rivers's supplementary targets have been up and down throughout the season, and in reality, Gordon and Ekeler have really worked as his No. 2 receiver for much of the year. Gordon (60) is second on the team in targets behind Allen (93), and Ekeler (39) is only three behind Tyrell Williams (42) for next in line. Mike Williams and Antonio Gates have flashed at times, but neither has been a consistent part of the offense. Against a Steelers team whose biggest defensive weakness is covering tight ends, this would be a heck of a time for the Rivers to Gates connection to show back up. But it could be a bit of a tough slog without Gordon out there. He's just so important to what the Chargers do.

Prediction: Steelers 27, Chargers 23

