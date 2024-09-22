Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) host Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) in an intriguing NFL Week 3 AFC battle on CBS and Paramount+. Justin Fields will be under center once again for a Steelers team that hasn't generated much offense but has won behind its suffocating defense. They will challenge a Los Angeles offense that has been getting most of its positive production from rejuvenated running back J.K. Dobbins. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is at 1 p.m. ET. The Steelers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Steelers vs. Chargers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 35.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Chargers vs. Steelers

Steelers vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Steelers vs. Chargers time: 1 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Steelers vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+

Week 3 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Steelers

Before tuning into Sunday's Steelers vs. Chargers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Steelers vs. Chargers, the model is picking Pittsburgh to cover the spread at home. Sunday's matchup promises to be an interesting one since both teams have primarily stayed undefeated because of their defenses. Los Angeles has gotten a nice boost from Dobbins, so his production against a Steelers rush defense that ranks fourth in the NFL will be something to watch.

However, the Steelers have dominated this series over the years, winning 10 of the last 14 meetings against the Chargers. Los Angeles is also 1-5 in its last six meetings against an AFC opponent, while the Steelers have won five of their past seven games when playing as the favorite. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want.