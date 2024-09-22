Steelers vs. Chargers takeaways: Justin Fields lights up L.A. as Pittsburgh moves to 3-0; Justin Herbert exits

It's going to be hard to take Justin Fields out of the lineup now. Facing the tough Chargers defense, Fields rushed and threw for scores while leading the Steelers to a 20-10 win. Pittsburgh is now 3-0 for the first time since 2020, while the Chargers fell to 2-1.

Fields completed his first 10 throws and tied the score with his short touchdown run early in the second quarter. His 55-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III midway through the fourth quarter extended Pittsburgh's lead. Fields finished the game with 245 yards on 25 of 32 passing. He's 3-0 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback while playing in relief of injured teammate Russell Wilson.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert tried to play through a high-ankle sprain. He played brilliantly in the first half, completing his first 10 throws and giving the visitors an early lead with his 27-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston. Herbert then led the Chargers to another scoring drive as the Chargers took a 10-7 halftime lead.

But Herbert and the Chargers' offense were stymied in the second half as Pittsburgh's pass rushers started to get home. Herbert left the game for good after he was sacked by Elandon Roberts with 7:09 left in the third quarter. His replacement, Taylor Heinicke, was unable to stem the tide as he also fell victim to Pittsburgh's unrelenting pass rush, led by Nick Herbig, who led the Steelers with two sacks.

Here's a full breakdown of what went down in Pittsburgh.

Why the Steelers won

Pittsburgh started slow on both sides of the ball, but the offense got it together just in the nick of time. It tied the score on a 13-play, 70-yard drive shortly after the Chargers got on the board for the first time.

Defensively, the Steelers didn't allow J.K. Dobbins to run wild. They also didn't allow any big plays sans Johnston's touchdown catch. Once the pass rush started getting to Herbert, the Chargers' offense wilted like a pine tree in the summer heat. Los Angeles actually had negative yards in the second half as Herbert/Heinicke were sacked a combined five times over that span. The Steelers' re-vamped secondary contributed to those sacks by not allowing the Chargers' the wideouts to get open.

Pittsburgh's offense fed off its defense by controlling the ball and giving them ample time to rest. Fields and the Steelers' offense was money on third down, going 7 of 14 that included his touchdown run in the first quarter. The Steelers' pass-catchers were a big reason for that success, as Austin, Pat Freiermuth, and Scotty Miller made several big plays throughout the game.

The Steelers never abandoned their ground game despite gaining just 14 yards on nine carries in the first half. Pittsburgh was rewarded for its patience in the second half as Najee Harris eventually wore down the Chargers' defense, which played most of the game without pass rusher Joey Bosa, who left the game with an injury.

Really, though, a large portion of the Steelers' success can be attributed to the quarterback, who had his best game to date. Fields was decisive, spread the ball around and took chances that often went in his favor, such as his game-clinching touchdown pass to Austin.

Why the Chargers lost

Losing Bosa hurt, and when Herbert left the game, the Chargers' chances to win basically left with him. But the Chargers were already going south prior to Herbert's departure, largely due to their inability to get off the field on defense and the offense's inability to do basically anything.

The Chargers' offense in the second half could be summed up on their final four plays with Herbert on the field. On those plays, Herbert was sacked twice, threw two incompletions and Dobbins was only able to pick up a yard on a running play. The Chargers ultimately lost the battle in the trenches.

After being the aggressors in the first quarter, it looked as if the Chargers lost their steam as the game wore on. Part of it could have been the heat as well as the fact that Los Angeles has been on the road since leaving for Charlotte prior to last Sunday's win in Carolina. The Steelers, too, also obviously played a role in the Chargers' losing their mojo.

Penalties also played a role in Sunday's outcome, too. The Chargers' defense was flagged three times for 40 yards on Pittsburgh's go-ahead drive midway through the second half. The biggest of those penalties was Asante Samuel Jr.'s holding call on a third down that wiped out Tuli Tuipulotu's sack of Fields.

Turning point

As noted earlier, the game's momentum has already swung prior to Herbert's departure. But there's no denying that his exit was the turning point. Pittsburgh embarked on its lengthy, go-ahead drive on its first drive following Herbert's exit. Conversely, the Chargers' offense picked up just one first down during their two full drives with Heinicke under center.

Play of the game

There's no question that Fields' touchdown pass to Austin was the play of the game. Fields had Freiermuth open on a short, safe pass, but instead of going there, Fields threaded the needle to Austin, the Steelers' fastest player who outran the entire Chargers' defense.

What's next

Pittsburgh will travel next Sunday to face the Colts, who picked up their first win of the year Sunday with a 21-16 victory over the visiting Bears. Los Angeles will begin preparations to host division rival Kansas City next Sunday afternoon.