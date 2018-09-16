Steelers vs. Chiefs: Live updates, score, statistics, results, highlights from Sunday's NFL game

No one came out hotter than the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, with Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill lighting up the scoreboard early and often against the Chargers in a cruise control Week 1 victory. Things might be a little rougher in Week 2, when the Chiefs head on the road for another massive matchup of AFC contenders. This time they won't be given the free passes the Chargers are so often willing to hand out, with Kansas City drawing the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger is good to go after battling an injury this week and while there won't be Le'Veon Bell on the field for Pittsburgh, James Conner did a pretty solid impression of the All-Pro back last week. Unfortunately it wasn't enough: the Steelers tied the Browns, setting them up for a rare 0-0-1 start to the season.

The Steelers will be eager to turn that record into a palindrome and Vegas thinks it will happen, with the Steelers favored by 4.5 points against the high-flying Chiefs.

Plenty of points are expected to go up on the board, with the over/under set at 52 -- it opened at 49.5, spent the week climbing and dropped a bit on Sunday to 52 -- so make sure to tune into the fireworks on TV (1 p.m. ET on CBS) and with our live blog below. Stick around for takeaways from arguably the biggest game of the week.

