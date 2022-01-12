The Kansas City Chiefs will try to return to their dominating ways of the past two seasons when they battle the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL Wild Card Weekend 2022 matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs (12-5), who won the AFC West for the sixth consecutive season, will try to begin their third consecutive march to the Super Bowl. Kansas City has won three consecutive opening-round playoff games and six of its last eight postseason games. The Steelers (9-7-1), who are making their 14th playoff appearance in the past 21 seasons, are looking to advance past the first round for the first time since 2016, when Pittsburgh lost at New England in the AFC Championship Game.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 12.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 46.5.

Steelers vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -12.5

Steelers vs. Chiefs over-under: 46.5 points

Steelers vs. Chiefs money line: Pittsburgh +550, Kansas City -800

PIT: Steelers are 16-6-3 against the spread in their last 25 games in January

KC: Chiefs are 4-0 ATS in their last four games as home favorites



Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads Kansas City's offense, finishing the season by nearly reaching 5,000 yards passing. He completed 436 of 658 passes (66.3 percent) for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just 13 interceptions and had a rating of 98.5. He also was the team's third-leading rusher, carrying 66 times for 381 yards (5.8 average) and two touchdowns.

Also leading the offense are running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams. Edwards-Helaire has not played since the Dec. 26 game against the Steelers due to a shoulder injury, but coach Andy Reid told the media on Monday he was making progress. He has carried 119 times for 517 yards (4.3 average) and four touchdowns. Williams led the team with 144 carries for 558 yards (3.9 average) and six touchdowns.

Why the Steelers can cover

The Steelers have won four of six and are coming off back-to-back must-wins over Cleveland and Baltimore. The Steelers are guided by 18-year veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who completed 390-of-605 passes (64.5 percent) for 3,740 yards and 22 touchdowns in the regular season. He was intercepted 10 times and had a rating of 86.8 in 16 games, but has come up big when needed. In the win over the Ravens, he completed 30-of-44 passes (68.2 percent) for 244 yards and one touchdown.

Also spearheading the offense is rookie running back Najee Harris. He was nearly the Steelers' entire rushing attack this year, carrying 307 times for 1,200 yards (3.9 average) and seven touchdowns. That was 271 more carries and 1,102 more yards than Benny Snell, the team's second-leading rusher. Harris registered six explosive plays of 20 yards or more and converted 62 first downs. In the Jan. 3 win over Cleveland, Harris carried 28 times for 188 yards (6.7 average) and one touchdown.

