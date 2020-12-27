Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Indianapolis 10-4; Pittsburgh 11-3

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading back home. They and the Indianapolis Colts will compete for holiday cheer at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh has a defense that allows only 18.86 points per game, so the Colts' offense will have their work cut out for them.

It looks like Pittsburgh must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They came up short against the Cincinnati Bengals, falling 27-17. This was hardly the result the Steelers or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 14.5 points over Cincinnati heading into this matchup. QB Ben Roethlisberger had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 4.47 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis was able to grind out a solid victory over the Houston Texans last week, winning 27-20. Indianapolis can attribute much of their success to WR Zach Pascal, who caught five passes for two TDs and 79 yards, and RB Jonathan Taylor, who punched in one rushing touchdown. The Colts' victory came on a five-yard TD pass from QB Philip Rivers to Pascal with only 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Indianapolis' defense was a presence as well, as it got past Houston's offensive line to sack QB Deshaun Watson five times for a total loss of 31 yards. Leading the way was DT DeForest Buckner and his three sacks. Buckner now has seven sacks this year.

Indianapolis is now 10-4 while Pittsburgh sits at 11-3. The Colts are still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them. The Steelers have clinched a playoff berth as the current third seed in the AFC.

Pittsburgh came out on top in a nail-biter against Indianapolis when the two teams previously met in November of last year, sneaking past 26-24. Will Pittsburgh repeat their success, or does Indianapolis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.00

Odds

The Colts are a slight 1-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colts as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last six years.

Nov 03, 2019 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Indianapolis 24

Nov 12, 2017 - Pittsburgh 20 vs. Indianapolis 17

Nov 24, 2016 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Indianapolis 7

Dec 06, 2015 - Pittsburgh 45 vs. Indianapolis 10

