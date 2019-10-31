Steelers vs. Colts: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Steelers vs. Colts football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Indianapolis (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 3-4; Indianapolis 5-2
What to Know
Indianapolis has been a homebody their last two games, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Indianapolis is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Colts came out on top in a nail-biter against Denver last week, sneaking past 15-13.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh was able to grind out a solid victory over Miami last Monday, winning 27-14. Among those leading the charge for Pittsburgh was RB James Conner, who rushed for 145 yards and one TD on 23 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Conner has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Pittsburgh's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and got past Miami's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 15 yards. Leading the way was OLB T.J. Watt and his two sacks.
This next contest is expected to be close, with Indianapolis going off at just a 1-point favorite. If their 4-2-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Their wins bumped Indianapolis to 5-2 and Pittsburgh to 3-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Colts and the Steelers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colts are a slight 1-point favorite against the Steelers.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Pittsburgh have won all of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last five years.
- Nov 12, 2017 - Pittsburgh 20 vs. Indianapolis 17
- Nov 24, 2016 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Indianapolis 7
- Dec 06, 2015 - Pittsburgh 45 vs. Indianapolis 10
