The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Heinz Field. The Steelers are 11-3 overall and 6-1 at home, while Indianapolis is 10-4 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Colts can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by either the Ravens or Dolphins. The Steelers can clinch the AFC North title with a win or a Browns loss.

Steelers vs. Colts spread: Steelers +1.5

Steelers vs. Colts over-under: 44 points

Steelers vs. Colts money line: Pittsburgh +110; Indianapolis -130

What you need to know about the Steelers

The Steelers are playoff bound, but lost a stunner at Cincinnati on Monday night, 27-17. It was Pittsburgh's third consecutive loss. The Bengals raced out to a 17-0 halftime lead and forced three Steelers turnovers. Cincinnati snapped an 11-game losing streak to Pittsburgh. The Steelers have not scored 20 points in their past four games. Ben Roethlisberger passed for 170 yards and TD vs. one INT last week. He has not thrown for 190 yards in his last two games.

Last week, T.J. Watt joined Hall of Famers Reggie White and Derrick Thomas as the only players to record at least 13 sacks in three of their first four seasons.

Stephon Tuitt had a sack in Week 15 and has a sack in three of his past four games. Diontae Johnson led the team with eight catches for 59 yards and a TD last week. He has eight-plus catches, 50-plus yards and a TD in two of his past three games. Mike Tomlin has a 6-1 record vs. the Colts. The Steelers have taken the last six games between the teams, including a 26-24 win on Nov. 3, 2019.

What you need to know about the Colts

Meanwhile, the Colts prevailed against the Houston Texans for their third consecutive win this past Sunday, 27-20. Zach Pascal had five catches for a season-high 79 yards and two TDs last week. He had five catches for 76 yards and a TD in the last meeting with the Steelers. T.Y. Hilton has 70-plus receiving yards in his past three games. He has a TD catch in three of his past four games. He is aiming for third game in row on the road with 85-plus. yards and a TD.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 83 yards and a TD last week. He is shooting for his fifth game in a row with 95-plus scrimmage yards and his fourth in row with a TD. Taylor ranks second among rookies with 842 rushing yards and is tied for second with seven rushing TDs. Darius Leonard led the team with 12 tackles and had a forced fumble last week. He has 11-plus tackles in three of his past four games.

