Steelers vs. Colts score, takeaways: Six Indianapolis turnovers aid Pittsburgh to 27-20 upset win
Pittsburgh's defense responded to the criticism with its best game of the season
After having a "funeral" held for them pregame, it was the Steelers' defense that led the way during Sunday's 27-20 upset win over the Colts.
Pittsburgh's defense forced five fumbles of Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones that set up 24 points. In all, the Steelers forced six turnovers, their highest single-game total since Week 1 of the 2018 season. The turnovers allowed the Steelers to improve to 5-3 while snapping their two-game losing streak. Conversely, the Colts dropped to 7-2 while seeing their four-game winning streak come to an end.
Indianapolis scored on its opening drive and was leading 7-0 early in the second quarter when T.J. Watt forced the Steelers' first turnover, a strip-sack of Jones that Watt recovered. The turnover set up a short touchdown run by Jaylen Warren.
Pittsburgh took the lead for good moments later when Aaron Rodgers parlayed Payton Wilson's pick of Jones into a red zone touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers tacked on a field goal just before halftime to take a 17-7 lead at intermission.
The Colts tried to rally back in the second half, but more miscues prevented them from pulling off the comeback. Indianapolis lost despite being out-gaining Pittsburgh, 368-225.
Here's a closer look at how Pittsburgh pulled off the upset.
Turning point
As noted above, the Colts appeared to be in control during the game's first 18 minutes. The offense scored a touchdown on their opening drive, and their defense forced a turnover on downs while not allowing the Steelers to capitalize on a muffed punt deep in their own territory.
But just when it appeared like a cakewalk win for the Colts, the Steelers a massive play from their best player at a time when they desperately needed one.
Watt's play changed the completion of the game while offering a foreshadowing of how the rest of the afternoon would unfold.
Taylor held in check
In addition to forcing turnovers, the Steelers contained Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who entered the game as the NFL's leading rusher. Taylor had just 23 yards on eight carries in the first half and finished the day with a season-low 45 yards on 14 carries.
With Taylor neutralized, the Colts leaned heavily on Jones, who went 31 of 50 with 342 yards and a touchdown pass. But he also threw three picks and put two balls on the ground.
Indianapolis lost despite largely dominating the shat sheet. One of the most surprising stats from this game was the Colts being 5 of 5 on fourth down that included Rodney Thomas' conversion on a fake punt deep in Indianapolis territory. That drive ultimately ended with Watt's fateful strip-sack and fumble recovery.
Steelers young defenders step up
Pittsburgh's defensive performance included some big plays from some of its younger players.
In addition to his pick, Wilson's tip of a Jones pass late in the third quarter led to rookie Jack Sawyer's first career interception. The turnover helped set up Warren's second touchdown run that ultimately proved to be the game-winning score.
Pittsburgh's first points in the third quarter were set up by Alex Highsmith's strip-sack of Jones that was recovered by first-round pick Derrick Harmon.
Steelers offense does just enough
Gritty was the best way to describe Pittsburgh's offense on Sunday. While it was not pretty, the Steelers got the yards and play needed to largely maximize the turnovers created by their defense.
Pittsburgh got another efficient game from Rodgers, who went 25 of 35 for 203 yards and one touchdown and no turnovers. His favorite two wideouts were wideout Calvin Austin III and 6-foot-7 tight end Darnell Washington, who caught a combined 9 of 12 targets for 99 yards.
Steelers win, 27-20
Six turnovers told the story in Pittsburgh as the Steelers upset the Colts, 27-20. The Steelers are now 5-3 and have snapped their two-game losing streak.
The Colts are now 7-2 after losing their first game in over a month. Despite the loss, the Colts received a massive statistical game from Daniel Jones, who threw for 342 yards. A big key in the game was Jonathan Taylor being a non-factor with 45 yards on 14 carries.
Steelers get sixth turnover
After the Colts got a big turnover, the Steelers get the ball right back as Joey Porter Jr. picks off Daniel Jones with just under three minutes left in the game.
Steelers six forced turnovers is the most in a game since Week 1 of the 2018 season, a tie vs. the Browns.
Colts cut it to 10
Daniel Jones hits Josh Downs for a short TD to make it a two possession game with 4:30 left. The Colts only have one timeout left, however, in addition to the two-minute warning.
Michael Pittman just became the first Colts player this year to go over 100 yards receiver. He paid for it, however, as he was levied by Jalen Ramsey during his last reception. Ramsey was flagged for his hit.
Steelers extend lead to 27-10
Pittsburgh doesn't convert the turnover to a TD, but they do get a Boswell field goal with makes it a three possession game with 6:51 left. Rodgers and Kenneth Gainwell didn't appear to be on the same page on Pittsburgh's incomplete third down pass.
Steelers' defense comes up with another turnover
Alex Highsmith's trip sack of Jones is scooped up by rookie Derrick Harmon. That's the fifth TO by the Colts today and fourth by their offense.
Colts force a quick punt
Colts quickly get the ball back with 8:28 left. Their defense did what they had to do, forcing a quick punt and giving their offense the ball back with decent field position.
Indy's offense was clicking on its last drive. Taylor is getting more done on the ground which has helped open things up in the passing game.
Colts cut into deficit
Indy is able to get a FG to trim its deficit to 24-10 with 10:45 left. That's obviously big as it makes this a two possession game.
The Steelers haven't been in this position (protecting a big lead) much this year. In fact, the only other time they've been in this spot, they nearly allowed the Vikings to come all the way back and beat them back in Dublin in Week 4.
-
0:56
MUST SEE: Bears Survive Thrilling Finish Against Bengals
-
2:18
Week 9 Highlights: Vikings at Lions
-
2:02
Week 9 Highlights: Broncos at Texans
-
1:50
Week 9 Highlights: Falcons at Patriots
-
1:35
Week 9 Highlights: 49ers at Giants
-
4:28
Week 9 Highlights: Chargers at Titans
-
2:01
Week 9 Booth Recap: 49ers at Giants
-
1:46
Week 9 Booth Recap: Falcons at Patriots
-
1:56
Week 9 Booth Recap: Chargers at Titans
-
0:59
49ers Handle Giants Behind Jones, McCaffrey
-
1:54
Jackson Dart Needs to Realize He's Not Invincible
-
1:15
Jonathan Jones: 'Thing Are Trending Upwards in Carolina'
-
1:01
Are the Packer One of the Best Teams in the NFC or a Team That Plays to Their Competition?
-
1:42
Panthers Stun Packers With 49-YD GW Field Goal
-
0:41
Chargers Stave Off Titans Despite Joe Alt Injury
-
0:23
Is There a Different Clock in Justin Herbert's Head When He Know His Starting LT Is Out?
-
1:02
Titans Fans Will Have to Wait for Improvement After Brian Callahan
-
2:32
Week 9 On-Site Preview: Chiefs at Bills
-
2:08
Week 9 On-Site Preview: Falcons at Patriots
-
0:17
CHAOS in Cincinnati: Bears' Colston Loveland scores 58-yard TD in final seconds to stun Bengals
-
0:17
LET RICE COOK: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice takes it himself for rushing TD vs. Bills
-
0:09
HAT TRICK: Falcons' Drake London scores his 3rd TD with one-handed snag on fourth down
-
0:16
This is INSANE: Tee Higgins makes 'CRAZY' grab for 44-yard Bengals TD
-
0:24
ROOKIE OFF TO THE RACES! Titans' Chimere Dike takes punt 67 yards to the house
-
0:28
BOOM! Bengals' Charlie Jones gets day started with 98-yard TD return on opening kickoff
-
0:59
Lewis Brinson: 'One of the Best Games We'll Ever Witness"
-
1:05
Lewis Brinson on his former teammate: 'Miguel Rojas Deserved This'
-
0:45
NOTHING BUT GREEN: Jeremiyah Love takes it 94 yards TO THE HOUSE for Notre Dame | Highlights
-
0:15
MUST-SEE: Indiana's Omar Cooper puts Maryland DB in a BLENDER on 22-yard TD catch
-
0:27
MUST-SEE: Indiana's Devan Boykin forces fumbles, returns it for touchdown
-
0:36
Gary Danielson on Indiana: 'They Really Don't Have a Weakness'