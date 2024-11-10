Steelers vs. Commanders live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 10 game

Steelers recover Commanders' muffed punt
We have our second SPE miscue of the half, this one a fumble by Olamide Zaccheaus that was recovered by Ben Skowronek at the Commanders' 14-yard-line. Steelers now +11 this year in the turnover ratio.
We're underway for Sunday's game between the Steelers and Commanders. Both teams currently lead their respective divisions and are hoping to stay there with a win today.
The Commanders enter today's game with a 7-2 record under first-year head coach Dan Quinn. While Quinn's defense is predictably tough, his offense has been even better, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is the runaway favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Washington recently bolstered its roster by acquiring former Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore before the trade deadline.
Pittsburgh is 6-2 and is coming off a bye. Mike Tomlin's team has won three straight games despite changing quarterbacks during that winning streak. They've successfully transitioned from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson, who played a key role in Pittsburgh's recent home wins over the Jets and Giants. The Steelers' defense, led by outside linebacker T.J. Watt, has also played an integral role in Pittsburgh's recent success by forcing 10 turnovers over its last four games.
Who will win this battle between first-place teams? Following along in our live blog below to find out. We'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.
The Steelers' defense forced another Commanders put, giving their offense the ball as the first quarter ends. Commanders' inability to run the ball (5 yards on 5 carries) was a big issue for Washington during the first quarter.
The best offensive player on either side so far is Steelers running back Jaylen Warren, who is up to 24 yards on three carries after finishing the first quarter with a 9-yard run. The Commanders had just three more yards (27) than Warren did in the first quarter.
Pittsburgh has punted on three of its first four drives. Najee Harris has been OK on the ground, but Wilson has struggled so far sans his TD pass to Pickens. He wasn't on the same page with Van Jefferson on a downfield, sideline pass on the Steelers' latest third down.
Austin Ekeler scores a TD as the Commanders capitalize on the short field. Nice lead block by Sam Cosmi on the TD run. Ekeler's numbers are down this year, but he's still averaging 5.6 YPG and obviously still has a nose for the end zone.
The Steelers try a fake punt deep deep in their own territory, with S Miles Killebrew taking the snap and throwing a good pass to a wide open CB James Pierre on the far sideline. Pierre dropped the ball, though, and the Commanders take over at the Steelers' 16.
Not sure at all why the Steelers tried that. It almost worked, but why try it this deep in your own territory with the defense playing good?
George Pickens adds to his list of highlight reel grabs with his 16-yard TD grab to open the scoring in Washington. Pickens was falling down as he pulled down Russell Wilson's pass in the end zone.
TD caps off a 7-play, 70-yard drive that was aided by two penalties against the Commanders' defense. A 12-yard run by Jaylen Warren was the drive's only other play of more than 10 yards.
Steelers punt on opening drive after Cordarrelle Patterson was stuffed a yard short of the first down on third-and-2. The Commanders punted after Jayden Daniels misfired on a third-and-3 attempt. Looked like both teams were content feeling each other out on that drive.
Will be interesting to see how long both offenses decide to be conservative before getting risky.
Washington will without both of its starting offensive tackles today, so backups Brandon Coleman and Trent Scott will be going up against Steelers OLB's Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt, respectively.