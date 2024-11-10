Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders (7-2) host Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) in an NFL Week 10 battle on CBS and Paramount+. The Commanders continue their unexpected season and are on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating the New York Giants 27-22. The Steelers also got their most recent win against the Giants, rallying for a 26-18 win before taking their bye in Week 9. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD is at 1 p.m. ET. The Commanders are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Commanders vs. Steelers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 45. Washington is the -133 money line favorite (risk $133 to win $100), while Pittsburgh is a +113 underdog.

How to watch Steelers vs. Commanders

Commanders vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Nov. 10

Commanders vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Commanders vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 10 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Commanders

Before tuning into Sunday's Commanders vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 14-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 195-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 49-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Commanders vs. Steelers, the model is backing Washington to cover the spread at home. History dictates that the Steelers can keep Sunday's game close since they are 13-4 coming out of their bye week during Mike Tomlin's head-coaching tenure. Plus, Tomlin is 24-5 versus rookie quarterbacks and will have a T.J. Watt-led defense going up against Daniels.

That being said, Washington has been better against the spread, going 7-1-1 ATS overall and covering in every home game in 2024. The Commanders have also won five consecutive games when playing as the favorite.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

