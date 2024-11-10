Steelers vs. Commanders score: Mike Williams' game-winning TD lifts Pittsburgh to thrilling win

Five days after joining the Steelers, Mike Williams scored the game-winning touchdown as Pittsburgh recorded a 28-27 win over the Washington Commanders.

Williams' 32-yard touchdown grab came on a third-and-9 play with 2:22 left. It was the first reception of the day for Williams, who was traded from the Jets to the Steelers prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. His catch was the third of three touchdown passes on the day by Russell Wilson, who made a bevy of big plays despite completing only half of his 28 pass attempts.

Like Wilson, Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels only completed half of his 34 attempts. Daniels did have success getting the ball to Terry McLaurin, whose 54-yard catch early in the second half set up the second of Austin Ekeler's two touchdown runs that extended Washington's lead to 24-14. But the Commanders defense struggled to stop Wilson, wideout George Pickens and the rest of Pittsburgh's offense when it mattered most.

The Steelers have now won four straight and remain in sole possession of first place in the AFC North. The Commanders are now 7-3 and fall out of first place in the NFC East, pending the Eagles' game against the Cowboys.

