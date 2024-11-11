Steelers vs. Commanders score, takeaways: Mike Williams' game-winning TD lifts Pittsburgh to thrilling win

Five days after joining the Steelers, Mike Williams scored the game-winning touchdown as Pittsburgh recorded a 28-27 win over the Washington Commanders.

Williams' 32-yard touchdown grab came on a third-and-9 play with 2:22 left. It was the first reception of the day for Williams, who was traded from the Jets to the Steelers prior to Tuesday's trade deadline. His catch was the third of three touchdown passes on the day by Russell Wilson, who made a bevy of big plays despite completing only half of his 28 pass attempts.

Like Wilson, Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels only completed half of his 34 attempts. Daniels did have success getting the ball to Terry McLaurin, whose 54-yard catch early in the second half set up the second of Austin Ekeler's two touchdown runs that extended Washington's lead to 24-14. But the Commanders defense struggled to stop Wilson, wideout George Pickens and the rest of Pittsburgh's offense when it mattered most.

The Steelers have now won four straight and remain in sole possession of first place in the AFC North. The Commanders are now 7-3 and fall out of first place in the NFC East, pending the Eagles' game against the Cowboys.

Here's a closer look at how Pittsburgh pulled off the upset.

Why the Steelers won

It wasn't pretty, but it was a gritty win for Mike Tomlin's team. There were several reasons why the Steelers won, with one of the biggest reasons being who was under center.

Wilson struggled with his accuracy for most of the game, but as noted above, he and his teammates stepped up and delivered when it was most needed. After the Commanders scored to make it a 10-point game, Wilson responded by firing completions of 26 yards to Jaylen Warren and 34 yards to Pickens to set up Najee Harris' 1-yard touchdown run.

On his game-winning touchdown pass, Wilson heaved the ball into the sky as the Commanders brought the house. But his pass was thrown on the money to Williams, who beat single coverage while showing why the Steelers gave the Jets a fifth-round pick to acquire him. Wilson iced the game moments later by getting the Commanders to draw offsides on a fourth-and-1. The penalty allowed the Steelers to kill the last minute of game clock while preventing Daniels another shot with the ball.

Speaking of mistakes, both teams made plenty, but the Steelers did a better job overcoming theirs. The Steelers committed two turnovers: an interception from Wilson and a fumble by Warren that wiped out a possible scoring drive. The Steelers' defense stepped up in both instances, forcing punts while limiting the damage. Specifically, Pittsburgh then recorded the first fourth down stop of the year against Washington's offense (who had been 11 of 11 on fourth down conversions) when Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee stopped Zach Ertz just short of the sticks with 1:28 left.

Pittsburgh also survived an unsuccessful fake punt attempt in the first half that set up Washington's first touchdown. Washington later "returned" the favor with a muffed punt return that set up the Steelers' second touchdown.

Why the Commanders lost

It was odd game in that neither offense developed a consistent rhythm despite the 55 points scored. In Washington's case, Daniels and Co. especially struggled to get into a groove, as 10 of their 27 points were the result of a short field.

A big difference between the two teams was the yards gained on the ground. While Warren and Harris led a Steelers ground game that churned out 140 yards on 43 carries, the Commanders ran for just 60 yards on 22 carries. Washington's struggles to run the ball put too much of the game on Daniels' shoulders while often putting him in obvious passing situations. It also contributed to the Steelers controlling the ball for over 36 minutes.

Daniels did respond with some big plays, but he never found the end zone and was sacked three times in the second half as Pittsburgh's pass rush eventually got home after being contained in the first half. Daniels gained just 5 yards on 3 carries and was never a factor on the ground.

Defensively, the Commanders failed to make the Steelers one-dimensional. They also struggled to stop Pickens, who caught five passes for 91 yards that included his balletic first quarter touchdown that opened the scoring.

In defeat, Washington received big days from McLaurin (113 yards on five catches), defensive back Jeremy Chinn (13 tackles in addition to an interception and a fumble recovery), Dante Fowler Jr. (two sacks) and Zane Gonzalez, the team's recently acquired kicker who made each of his field goal attempts.

Turning point/Play of the game

Wilson's touchdown pass to Williams changed game's trajectory while also giving the visiting Steelers the lead for good. On the play, Wilson stared down Washington's hard-charging pass rush before throwing an accurate ball to Williams, who made an equally impressive over-the-shoulder catch.

Quotable

"I've seen it a few times on highlight shows. It's a little better in person, believe me." -- Tomlin on Wilson's signature deep ball that resulted in the game-winning score

What's next

The Commanders will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday night for a huge matchup between the NFC East's top teams. The Steelers will return to Pittsburgh for a game against the Ravens that will determine which team will be first place in the AFC North this time next week.