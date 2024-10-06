Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has filled in admirably for injured veteran Russell Wilson (calf) through the first four games of the season, leading Pittsburgh to three wins. He will have another opportunity to make his case for the full-time starting job when he faces Dallas in primetime on Sunday Night Football. Fields finished with fewer than 160 passing yards in his first two games before notching 245 against the Chargers and 312 against the Colts. His passing yards over/under is 186.5 in the latest Cowboys vs. Steelers odds, while his rushing yards total is 47.5 in the Week 5 NFL odds.

Fields is facing a Dallas defense that has struggled to slow down opposing rushing attacks, ranked No. 26 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (145.8). Which side of his NFL player props should you target with your Week 5 NFL prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Steelers vs. Cowboys NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. Last season, the AI PickBot hit a whopping 1,674 4.5- and 5-star prop picks. This year, it has already nailed 128 picks rated 4 stars or better. Anybody who followed those picks was way up.

For Steelers vs. Cowboys NFL betting on Sunday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Cowboys vs. Steelers prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Pittsburgh vs. Dallas here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Steelers vs. Cowboys

After analyzing Cowboys vs. Steelers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes over 241.5 passing yards. Prescott threw a season-low 27 passes against the Giants last week, which ultimately caused him to finish with just 221 passing yards in an efficient performance. He threw at least 32 passes in his first three games of the campaign, going over 290 yards twice in those contests.

Prescott is averaging 268 passing yards per game overall this season, and he will continue to be asked to throw early and often due to Dallas' struggling rushing attack. Pittsburgh's defense ranks third against the run, so the Cowboys do not match up well in that regard. This is good news for anyone looking to back Prescott to go Over 241.5 passing yards, and the AI PickBot has him finishing with nearly 290 yards in a 5-star pick. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Dallas vs. Pittsburgh

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has 13 other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Steelers vs. Cowboys prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Cowboys vs. Steelers prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Steelers vs. Cowboys props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that nailed 1,674 top-rated picks last season and has hit 128 picks this year.