Steelers vs. Dolphins: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Steelers vs. Dolphins football game
Who's Playing
Pittsburgh (home) vs. Miami (away)
Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-4; Miami 0-6
What to Know
Miami is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.17 points per game. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Heinz Field. Miami will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.
The Dolphins came up short against Buffalo last week, falling 31-21. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh fell to the Chargers 33-30 when the two teams last met in December of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Pittsburgh took their game against the Chargers two weeks ago 24-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the win.
Miami is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-4), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.
Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 2-4 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 0-6. We'll see if the Steelers can repeat their recent success or if the Dolphins bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Steelers are a big 14-point favorite against the Dolphins.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Pittsburgh and Miami both have one win in their last two games.
- Jan 08, 2017 - Pittsburgh 30 vs. Miami 12
- Oct 16, 2016 - Miami 30 vs. Pittsburgh 15
