Steelers vs. Dolphins: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-4; Miami 0-6

What to Know

Miami is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.17 points per game. They will square off against Pittsburgh at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Heinz Field. Miami will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

The Dolphins came up short against Buffalo last week, falling 31-21. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh fell to the Chargers 33-30 when the two teams last met in December of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Pittsburgh took their game against the Chargers two weeks ago 24-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the win.

Miami is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-4), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 2-4 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 0-6. We'll see if the Steelers can repeat their recent success or if the Dolphins bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Steelers are a big 14-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Steelers as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 44

Series History

Pittsburgh and Miami both have one win in their last two games.