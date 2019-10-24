Steelers vs. Dolphins live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Pittsburgh (home) vs. Miami (away)

Current Records: Pittsburgh 2-4; Miami 0-6

What to Know

Miami is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.17 points per game. They will take on Pittsburgh at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Heinz Field. Miami will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Dolphins had to settle for a 31-21 loss against Buffalo last week. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh lost to the Chargers when the two teams last met in December of last year, but they didn't allow the Chargers the same satisfaction this time around. Pittsburgh came out on top against the Chargers by a score of 24-17 two weeks ago. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.

The Dolphins are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 2-4), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

Pittsburgh's win lifted them to 2-4 while Miami's defeat dropped them down to 0-6. We'll see if Pittsburgh's success rolls on or if the Dolphins are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Heinz Field -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Steelers are a big 14-point favorite against the Dolphins.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Pittsburgh and Miami both have one win in their last two games.