Steelers vs. Dolphins live updates: 'MNF' showdown with playoff stakes and star power in frigid temperatures

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20's for a key AFC matchup

Week 15 wraps up in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers host the Miami Dolphins for a "Monday Night Football" clash between two playoff hopefuls. For Miami, this is do or die. Because of the events that transpired earlier in the slate, a loss would result in Tua Tagovailoa and Co. being eliminated from playoff contention. As for the Steelers, the stakes aren't as substantial, but they do need a win to keep the Baltimore Ravens at arm's length for first place in the AFC North.

After a 2-7 start to the year, the Dolphins have crept back into the playoff conversation thanks to a four-game winning streak. Miami's defense had become the central storyline, allowing a league-low 13.3 points per game coming into Week 15. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh narrowly escaped a key matchup with Baltimore a week ago to move to 7-6 on the season. Aaron Rodgers is coming off one of his best games of the season, particularly when it came to completing the deep ball. 

Beyond these two AFC clubs, the elements are expected to be a factor on Monday night, with the forecast calling for it to be roughly 17 degrees at kickoff. Miami has lost 13 straight games where the temperature was under 40 degrees at kickoff, while Tagovailoa is 1-7 in his eight coldest starts of his career. 

So, will Miami overcome the frigid temperatures and stay hot as they continue to keep their playoff hopes alive? Or will the Steelers put them to bed and fend off the Ravens in the division race? As we find out, check out our live blog of Monday's matchup. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Where to watch Steelers vs. Dolphins

  • Date: Monday, Dec. 15 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh)
  • TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Steelers -3, O/U 42.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech thinks that despite being underdogs, the Dolphins will win outright. Here's why:

"The Dolphins' high-powered rushing attack will get to face a Steelers defense that has given up more than 200 yards rushing in two straight games. In Week 13, the Bills kept running the same play against the Steelers because it kept working. 

"If Mike McDaniel can find a running play that works, I could see him running it 60 straight times. De'Von Achane is going to be the x-factor here. ... I'm going to say the Dolphins finally do the impossible and win a cold-weather game."

Can De'Von Achane exploit Pittsburgh run defense?

One of the matchups I'll be monitoring is De'Von Achane taking on a Steelers run defense that can be taken advantage of, allowing 4.4 yards per carry this season. Achane had the third-most rushing yards in the NFL (1,126) coming into Week 15, and led the NFL in yards per rush (5.8). 

 
Steelers without T.J. Watt for 'MNF'

One of the stories that took over headlines this week was T.J. Watt being ruled out for this game after undergoing surgery to stabilize and partially repair a partially collapsed lung. Naturally, not having the star pass rusher is a massive blow for the Steelers, who are just 1-10 without Watt since drafting him in 2017. 

Steelers with/without T.J. Watt since 2017WithWithout

W-L

86-46-2

1-10

Opponent PPG

20.3

26.3

Opponent YPG

325.6

381.3

Sacks PG

3.1

1.5

 
Weather expected to be a factor

The current weather forecast calls for it to be around 17 degrees at kickoff at Acrisure Stadium. For Aaron Rodgers (who played the bulk of his career in Green Bay) and the Steelers, this is nothing new. However, it does shine a light on how poorly Miami has fared in cold-weather games. The franchise has lost 13 straight games when it was under 40 degrees at kickoff. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa is 1-7 in the eight coldest starts of his career (9 touchdowns, 8 interceptions). 

 
Steelers inactives: Jaylen Warren (illness) is ACTIVE

 
Dolphins inactives

 
Playoff implications

Miami Dolphins: After the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans won on Sunday, a Dolphins loss to Pittsburgh would officially eliminate them from playoff contention. 

Pittsburgh Steelers: There are no clinching scenarios for Pittsburgh in this game, but it's still mightily important for their playoff push. They come into this matchup in first place in the AFC North, but need a win to avoid being knotted up with the Baltimore Ravens at 7-7 on the season. The Steelers currently hold the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to their win last week, but those two will face one another a final time in Week 18. With that in mind, Pittsburgh would be wise to simply pull off a win and keep them at a safer distance to avoid being leapfrogged. 
