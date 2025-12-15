Week 15 wraps up in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers host the Miami Dolphins for a "Monday Night Football" clash between two playoff hopefuls. For Miami, this is do or die. Because of the events that transpired earlier in the slate, a loss would result in Tua Tagovailoa and Co. being eliminated from playoff contention. As for the Steelers, the stakes aren't as substantial, but they do need a win to keep the Baltimore Ravens at arm's length for first place in the AFC North.

After a 2-7 start to the year, the Dolphins have crept back into the playoff conversation thanks to a four-game winning streak. Miami's defense had become the central storyline, allowing a league-low 13.3 points per game coming into Week 15. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh narrowly escaped a key matchup with Baltimore a week ago to move to 7-6 on the season. Aaron Rodgers is coming off one of his best games of the season, particularly when it came to completing the deep ball.

Beyond these two AFC clubs, the elements are expected to be a factor on Monday night, with the forecast calling for it to be roughly 17 degrees at kickoff. Miami has lost 13 straight games where the temperature was under 40 degrees at kickoff, while Tagovailoa is 1-7 in his eight coldest starts of his career.

So, will Miami overcome the frigid temperatures and stay hot as they continue to keep their playoff hopes alive? Or will the Steelers put them to bed and fend off the Ravens in the division race? As we find out, check out our live blog of Monday's matchup. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech thinks that despite being underdogs, the Dolphins will win outright. Here's why: