Steelers vs. Dolphins odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 86-60 run

It's a meeting of noteworthy NFL franchises that have fallen on hard times this season when the Miami Dolphins visit Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. The Steelers are 2-4, as they have dealt with uncertainty at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season with an elbow injury in Week 2. The Dolphins are 0-6 and dealing with issues all over the field, and they appear to be in line for the top pick in next year's draft. Pittsburgh had a week off after beating the Chargers, 24-17, while Miami's latest loss was 31-21 to the Bills last week. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 14-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Dolphins odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) staying within the spread against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has analyzed Dolphins vs. Steelers and is leaning over, and it says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations.

The model knows Pittsburgh is 8-1-1 against the spread in games following an against the spread win and the defense still has talent. Devin Bush leads the unit with 52 tackles, a sack, an interception and four fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown. The Steelers are plus-seven in turnover margin, while the Dolphins are minus-11.

The Steelers will turn back to quarterback Mason Rudolph, who suffered a concussion on a devastating hit in Week 5. Rudolph has completed 67 percent of his passes for 646 yards and seven touchdowns in four games. He has a big-time receiver in JuJu Smith-Schuster (25 catches for 340 yards and two TDs), while running back James Conner has 466 yards from scrimmage five total touchdowns.

But just because Pittsburgh has a disruptive defense doesn't mean it will cover the Steelers vs. Dolphins spread on Monday Night Football.

The Dolphins' offense has shown signs of life with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm and carried a lead into the fourth quarter last Sunday. Fitzpatrick threw for 282 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score. The veteran will throw to rookie Preston Williams (25 catches for 314 yards and a TD) and DeVante Parker (18-284-3). Kenyan Drake (174 yards) and Mark Walton (137) are the primary runners.

The Dolphins' defense is led by former Ohio State teammates and linebackers Jerome Baker (39 tackes) and Raekwon McMillan (35). Taco Charlton has three of the team's seven sacks, while Vince Biegel has two.

The model predicts which side of the Dolphins vs. Steelers spread you should be all over on Monday night.