The Miami Dolphins look to halt their three-game losing streak when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. Miami (3-3) began the 2022 NFL season with three consecutive victories but has struggled since, scoring 17 points or fewer in each contest during its skid. Tua Tagovailoa exited the Dolphins' loss at Cincinnati in Week 4 on a stretcher with a concussion but is expected to make his return on Sunday night. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh (2-4) is coming off a 20-18 home victory against Tampa Bay that ended its four-game slide.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before making any Dolphins vs. Steelers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Steelers vs. Dolphins and just locked in its picks and Sunday Night Football predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Steelers vs. Dolphins:

Steelers vs. Dolphins spread: Miami -7.5

Steelers vs. Dolphins over/under: 44.5 points

Steelers vs. Dolphins money line: Miami -345, Pittsburgh +270

MIA: Dolphins are 10-2 against the spread in their last 12 home games against teams with losing road records

PIT: Steelers are 2-4 against the spread this season

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami has a dangerous receiving corps that is led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who have combined to make 80 catches for 1,234 yards and five touchdowns. Both wideouts reached triple digits in the Dolphins' 24-16 loss to Minnesota last week, with Hill registering 177 yards on 12 receptions and Waddle gaining 129 on six catches. It was the third 100-yard performance for both Hill and Waddle, who are first and fifth in the NFL in receiving yards with 701 and 533, respectively.

The 28-year-old Hill is the first player in NFL history with three games of at least 10 receptions and 150 yards through the first six contests of a season and needs one more to match the record for an entire campaign. Neither Hill nor Waddle had a touchdown reception against the Vikings, but Mike Gesicki finished with a pair. It was the third career two-TD effort by the 27-year-old tight end and first since Week 14 of the 2020 season versus Kansas City. See which team to back here.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh hopes to get more production from wideout George Pickens this week as he was targeted six times in the win over the Buccaneers but made only three catches for 27 yards. The rookie hauled in six passes in each of the Steelers' previous two contests, registering 83 yards at Buffalo in Week 5 after posting his first 100-yard performance (102) a week earlier against the Jets. Pickens, who was selected in the second round of this year's NFL Draft, is second on the team with 277 receiving yards.

Diontae Johnson leads Pittsburgh with 295 yards on a team-high 33 catches and is seeking his first touchdown reception of 2022 after recording a career-best eight last season. The 26-year-old faced the Dolphins as a rookie in 2019 and caught five passes for 84 yards and a TD. Johnson has had at least five receptions in five of the Steelers' six games this year and 20 of his 22 contests since the start of the 2021 season. See which team to back here.

